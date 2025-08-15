1300SAINT hasn't even been signed to YSL Records for a full year yet, but he's making his presence felt on the label and then some.

He tweeted earlier this month, "young kids putting in work think I need to do a YSL YN tape." Hopefully, we get that sooner than later. It's clear that Young Thug is letting his young bucks run wild with their ideas and focusing on pushing them now that Gunna is reportedly on his way out.

If you are a fan of Young Thug and everything that he represents, then we think you'll enjoy 1300SAINT. He's one of the newest signees to Thugger's YSL Records, and a part of the renaissance the imprint's been going through recently. It's certainly an exciting time over at the Atlanta based entity and it seems like the head honcho has plans for a compilation tape.

