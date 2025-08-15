1300SAINT Continues Exciting Run With Dark But Beautiful "NewDrug." EP

1300SAINT hasn't even been signed to YSL Records for a full year yet, but he's making his presence felt on the label and then some.

If you are a fan of Young Thug and everything that he represents, then we think you'll enjoy 1300SAINT. He's one of the newest signees to Thugger's YSL Records, and a part of the renaissance the imprint's been going through recently. It's certainly an exciting time over at the Atlanta based entity and it seems like the head honcho has plans for a compilation tape.

He tweeted earlier this month, "young kids putting in work think I need to do a YSL YN tape." Hopefully, we get that sooner than later. It's clear that Young Thug is letting his young bucks run wild with their ideas and focusing on pushing them now that Gunna is reportedly on his way out.

1300SAINT is a name you're going to be hearing a lot more about here and on practically every online hip-hop publication. He's obviously influenced by the Georgia stars of this generation that aspired to be like Thug in a way.

He's shown his love for higher up in his growing catalog, down to the cover art of his earlier 2025 EP SAINT SEASON. There's even more of that on his newest project of this length, NewDrug., on the closer "Pray2TheLord."

On it, 1300 tastefully samples one of JEFFERY's hits "Guwop" which featured Quavo, Offset, and the late Young Scooter. But where the "#FKITWEBALL" artist separates himself from being a blatant copycat is his sharper focus on melody and vibes.

NewDrug. opens with a gorgeous piano-driven trap instrumental and contrasted with lyrics about being a lady stealer. 1300SAINT flashes more star potential here and we can't wait to see where he goes next.

1300SAINT NewDrug.

NewDrug. Tracklist:

  1. Worry Bout Yours.
  2. BloodSucker.
  3. Set. with Sk8star, Diorvsyou, ApolloRed1
  4. Kutta.
  5. Not @ All.
  6. Pray2TheLord.

