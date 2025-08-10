1300SAINT Is Both Aloof & Fiery On New Single "#FKITWEBALL"

1300SAINT is quickly emerging as one of the next leaders of YSL, and he's still celebrating his breakout 2025.

1300SAINT made his mark on 2025 with the new ALL HAIL album, which quickly got a follow-up in the SAINT SEASON EP just about a month later. It's been a great year for the Atlanta rapper, and he recently celebrated that by dropping a new single called "#FKITWEBALL."

Unsurprisingly, this is another rage-tinged banger from SAINT. But there are some unique qualities and approaches here that drift it a bit from that sound. For one, the vocal delivery – especially towards the end – reaches higher registers and sweeter, less gruff tones. Plus, a few different flows and voices carry the energy forward. 1300SAINT himself is hazy and warbled enough over this beat to smoothly ride out the chaos with nonchalant focus.

Instrumentally, a couple of melodic elements give life to rattling hi-hats, hard snare hits, and your typical background synth pads. The main event here is the horn embellishment for the production's main draw, whereas lighter and more pleasant synthesizers contrast that horn melody throughout.

Although this follows many hallmarks of rage and psychedelic trap, "#FKITWEBALL" sounds like a distinct fusion of those worlds rather than a retread of either. With much more development on the horizon, we hope future releases double down on that balance.

Elsewhere, 1300SAINT might participate in a new YSL project from the younger generation. At least, that's what fans think based on a recent tweet from Young Thug. In any case, listeners can't wait to dive into more, especially if newer sounds are on the way.

1300SAINT – "#FKITWEBALL"

Quotable Lyrics
I cannot f**k her, I know she a fan, so this one for my mans,
I get high when I land, I'm finna do my lil money dance,
How we is supposed to be opps when you low-key wanna be my friend?
How we is supposed to be opps whеn you flexing fake money all on thе Gram?

