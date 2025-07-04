Nine Vicious Continues His Meteoric Rise With "FOR NOTHING"

Nine Vicious has been generating a lot of buzz within Georgia rap circles, but his reach has steadily been expanding. Him being tied to Young Thug and the YSL label is certainly helping, but the talent is there, too. He showed that on his first official project, Tumblr Music, in late March.
But he hasn't been wasting time since then. The Athens native came back swinging on B4FN, the prelude-like EP to hold fans over until FOR NOTHING, his sophomore LP. This offering spans 16 tracks but runs under 40 minutes.
So, overall, it's a pretty breezy listen. Sometimes, though, it can be a little tedious. Some of Nine Vicious' lyrical performances can lack substance. For example, on "Chaos," he spends a majority of the 3:36-long runtime screaming and repeating lines to no end.
The performance does live up to the title, at least. But time to grow is something that Nine Vicious has the luxury of having. Moreover, with Young Thug being his teacher, we have a good feeling that he will figure things out.
Where this project excels the most in our opinion is the production category. He shows he's got a diverse palette and one that accents his performances. Our favorite may have to be "Mobb Deep," of course named after the iconic NY hip-hop duo. It feels like a 90s throwback in all the best ways.
In conclusion, Vicious is still learning the ropes of what it takes to make consistent solo record. But in the near future, we can see the act flirting with star status. Check out FOR NOTHING below.
Nine Vicious FOR NOTHING
FOR NOTHING Tracklist:
- Can't Tell Me Nothing
- Takin Swag
- New Means
- Co-sign
- Valley
- Moshpit
- Internet Gangsta
- Face
- Chaos
- Mobb Deep
- Hurt Sum
- Slatt Gospel
- Pretty
- Dbz
- So Many Tears
- The End