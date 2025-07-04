Nine Vicious Continues His Meteoric Rise With "FOR NOTHING"

BY Zachary Horvath 48 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
nine-vicious nine-vicious
Nine Vicious may have missed the cut to be a 2025 "XXL" Freshman, but he's got all the tools to land himself a spot next year.

Nine Vicious has been generating a lot of buzz within Georgia rap circles, but his reach has steadily been expanding. Him being tied to Young Thug and the YSL label is certainly helping, but the talent is there, too. He showed that on his first official project, Tumblr Music, in late March.

But he hasn't been wasting time since then. The Athens native came back swinging on B4FN, the prelude-like EP to hold fans over until FOR NOTHING, his sophomore LP. This offering spans 16 tracks but runs under 40 minutes.

So, overall, it's a pretty breezy listen. Sometimes, though, it can be a little tedious. Some of Nine Vicious' lyrical performances can lack substance. For example, on "Chaos," he spends a majority of the 3:36-long runtime screaming and repeating lines to no end.

The performance does live up to the title, at least. But time to grow is something that Nine Vicious has the luxury of having. Moreover, with Young Thug being his teacher, we have a good feeling that he will figure things out.

Where this project excels the most in our opinion is the production category. He shows he's got a diverse palette and one that accents his performances. Our favorite may have to be "Mobb Deep," of course named after the iconic NY hip-hop duo. It feels like a 90s throwback in all the best ways.

In conclusion, Vicious is still learning the ropes of what it takes to make consistent solo record. But in the near future, we can see the act flirting with star status. Check out FOR NOTHING below.

Read More: Lil Durk's Mixtapes, Ranked

Nine Vicious FOR NOTHING

FOR NOTHING Tracklist:

  1. Can't Tell Me Nothing
  2. Takin Swag
  3. New Means
  4. Co-sign
  5. Valley
  6. Moshpit
  7. Internet Gangsta
  8. Face
  9. Chaos
  10. Mobb Deep
  11. Hurt Sum
  12. Slatt Gospel
  13. Pretty
  14. Dbz
  15. So Many Tears
  16. The End

Read More: Kanye West’s Muse Mythology: From Amber To Bianca

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
nine-vicious Mixtapes Nine Vicious Flashes Serious Potential On "Tumblr Music" 1040
1300SAINT Mixtapes 1300SAINT Pays Homage To Young Thug With "SAINT SEASON" EP 787
1.90.3-54WS4DQ2I6SMZPT6EMQQ3ZJ2OU.0.1-6 Mixtapes YSL's Nine Vicious Previews Upcoming "From Nothing" LP With Sorrow-Driven "B4FN" EP 415
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 66.8K