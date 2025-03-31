Nine Vicious Flashes Serious Potential On "Tumblr Music"

Nine Vicious is the midst of feeding his fans multiple projects in these next three months and this second mixtape is phase two.

This won't be the only major release for Nine Vicious though going forward. Sometime in June, he will be dropping his debut album, For Nothing. While he's certainly gaining a lot of momentum, he's also facing some troubling controversy. Per Our Generation Music, Vicious is facing allegations from a now 19-year-old girl that he was trying to get with when she was 16. He was actually 19-20 but lied about his age, claiming he was 17. It's a fairly muddy situation right now, but it is something to monitor going forward. The alleged victim posted a full video showing the alleged messages that Nine was sending back then. You can watch that clip here. Hopefully, things get sorted out between both of them or have since this clip went viral. He's a bright career ahead of him.

Nine Vicious has been flying under our radar, but today, that all changes. The underground Athens, Georgia talent is turning us into fans of his work thanks to his second mixtape, Tumblr Music. The soon-to-be 23-year-old rapper and singer has only been releasing music professionally since 2024. But already, he's been signed to Young Thug 's YSL Records. This actually just happened earlier this month per Our Generation Music. Lil Gotit confirmed this in a recent podcast interview, so the rising talent already has a serious support group going forward. His fan base has been growing rapidly as well, as he has racked up over 171,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. That number is sure to go up after this sophomore tape, a 11-song effort with some funkier takes on trap music.

