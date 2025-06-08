Young Thug's protege Nine Vicious is working on a potential album of the year in From Nothing. But before we receive the album, the emerging star keeps fans feed with the new EP, B4FN. Across six tracks, the EP explores grief, growth, heartbreak, and defiance.

The EP is led by the rapper's controversial single, "So FN." A track that addresses the artist's college days, which he reveals suffered depression and suicidal throughts. His honesty will have fans eager to share Nine's sound with others.

A switch up in energy occurs on “F*ck Yo Gang,” where Nine lashes out at disloyalty and rivals, while “Me N Slime” revels in reckless loyalty and street brotherhood. The closer, “A Song,” unfolds in two parts, blending confusion over love with internal conflict—ending the EP on a note of unresolved intensity.



Following viral moments with tracks like “U Fancy” and “Clout Demons,” B4FN marks a creative evolution. Nine leans into raw honesty without losing the gritty confidence that defines his sound. A joint tape with Opium’s ApolloRed1 is coming, but B4FN proves he’s ready for a bigger stage.

B4FN is a great origin point for newfound fans for the new ATLien. While it is unsure when From Nothing will be released, B4FN will surely hold fans over until the full-length release. The EP will have fans gear to check out other YSL artists.

Young Thug doesn't appear on the project, but he spoke with his artist about the album with fans on Instagram Live on Friday (June 6). Thug would humorously share that his anticipated album will be released on June 37th.

B4FN - Nine Vicious

Official Tracklist