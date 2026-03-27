Kanye West Previews 'Bully' Album At Los Angeles Listening Party

Kanye West gave fans a first real look at his long-delayed album Bully during a late-night listening event in Los Angeles. The rapper streamed the session live on YouTube just after midnight on March 26, previewing new music from the project for fans who have been waiting on updates for months. The event had a raw, in-progress feel, with Kanye playing through multiple tracks and giving a glimpse into the album’s direction.

So far, Bully is shaping up to be another collaborative effort. The preview confirmed appearances from Travis Scott and rising artist Nine Vicious, with additional contributors including CeeLo Green, Ty Dolla $ign, and André Troutman.

As expected, the production leaned into a mix of experimental sounds and layered arrangements, continuing the sonic direction Kanye has been exploring in recent years. The overall preview gave fans a sense of the album’s tone. Dark, unpredictable, and collaborative.

The listening party took place at WePlay studios in Inglewood, California.

'Bully' Tracklist (LA Listening)

Toward the end of the stream, Kanye shifted gears and revisited older material, including his fan-favorite track "Runaway." He also played "4 Raws," by EsDeeKid adding to the unpredictable nature of the session.

The listening party arrives as anticipation around Bully continues to build, with fans closely watching for any official release available on streaming platforms. Earlier, HNHH reported that the album leaked after copies from a recent vinyl pressing made their way online. Fans weren’t feeling it, though due to what many believe were AI-generated vocals across multiple tracks. To be fair, vinyls are usually pressed months ahead of time, which could explain the disconnect.