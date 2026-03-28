Kanye West's "Bully" Album Divides The Ye Fanbase After Streaming Release

Kanye West has been through a lot of ups and downs in the 2020s decade, and they have all culminated into his new album, Bully. Following his antisemitism apologies, alleged reversion of A.I. vocals on the record, and recent concert announcements, we finally have the official version of the LP on streaming services.

In typical Ye fashion, though, the responses to this new project have been divisive to say the least. Some fans continue to scrutinize the allegedly eroded use of A.I. vocals here, with some skeptics still believing it came into play. Others expressed more critical perspectives on Kanye's vocal delivery, although other fans feel like he sounds rejuvenated.

As for the production side of things, this is what is usually the most consistent and compelling in any Ye album. Fans seem to agree regarding Bully, but there are some caveats. Some fans think the instrumentals are too bare, short, or vapid, whereas others found the atmospheric and more stripped-back approach on here to be very earnest, nostalgic, and engrossing.

Fans are still picking their favorite tracks from the LP, whether it's the Travis Scott-assisted "Father" or cuts like "All The Love" with André Troutman. It just came out, so we're sure these takes and discussions have a lot of time left to age, evolve, and settle.

Is James Blake On Bully?

Other fans have been discussing the news that one of Kanye West's Bully producers wants out. Via a message shared on external social media platforms, James Blake revealed that he asked for Ye and his team to remove his production credit from the closer "This One Here." He said that the officially released version of that song does not resemble what he worked on with Kanye years ago, and doesn't want to take undue credit.

Some fans are confused by this, but most of them are more surprised that this is about removing a credit, not adding one. After all, debacles like these are usually around the latter circumstance.

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