James Blake Asks To Be Removed From Kanye West's New Album "Bully"

Kanye West has finally dropped his new album Bully on streaming services following a partial drop via a YouTube livestream. Fans are still unpacking the record, but even collaborators like James Blake are speaking out. More specifically, he's credited as a producer on Ye's "This One Here" track that closes the LP, according to Spotify.

But now, it seems like Blake no longer wants a production credit on the song. Via Twitter, Kurrco shared an alleged message from the singer-songwriter and producer explaining that the official version of the song that released is actually quite distinct from his version of the cut.

"The way I pitched his vocals and constructed the track from his freestyle is partially there, majorly peppered with other newer vocal takes etc.," he reportedly wrote. "But the spirit of my actual production is mostly absent other than that. My original version is a completely different production in spirit. Happy for the fans but I've asked to be taken off the producer credits for now as I don't want to take credit for other people's work and this version isn't what I created with Ye. It's not personal! I just hit a point where [I] don't want to be credited on music where I can't affect the end result."

Fans are now curious about what that original James Blake version of "This One Here" sounds like. Maybe we will never get that as an official release...

Kanye West & James Blake Collabs

For those unaware, Kanye West and James Blake have collaborated a lot in the past. Fans even thought they would release a joint project called War from their studio sessions. Blake has official credits on Ye's "TALKING" with Ty Dolla $ign, but nothing else beyond that.

Nevertheless, it's interesting to see Blake reportedly ask for this removal. Most of the time, artists speak out to get proper crediting on a track. But this time around, the artist in question wants to accurately represent their shifting influence on a song rather than take full credit for it.

James Blake's Trying Times recently came out as a new album of his own. With entrancing production and solid vocal performances, it's another hitter from him for much of his fanbase.