Trying Times — Album by James Blake

James Blake returns with Trying Times, his first solo album in three years and one of his most stripped-back projects in recent memory. Released independently through his Good Boy imprint, the project finds Blake leaning into the core elements that have defined his career rather than the dense experimentation of his recent work. Across the album's 13 tracks, Blake moves fluidly between minimalist electronic textures, soul-leaning songwriting, and atmospheric production. Guest appearances include Dave on “Doesn’t Just Happen” and Monica Martin on “Didn’t Come To Argue.” Overall, the record showcases Blake’s continued evolution as both a vocalist and producer.