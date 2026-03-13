Trying Times — Album by James Blake

BY Tallie Spencer
James Blake continues to expand his sound.

James Blake returns with Trying Times, his first solo album in three years and one of his most stripped-back projects in recent memory. Released independently through his Good Boy imprint, the project finds Blake leaning into the core elements that have defined his career rather than the dense experimentation of his recent work. Across the album's 13 tracks, Blake moves fluidly between minimalist electronic textures, soul-leaning songwriting, and atmospheric production. Guest appearances include Dave on “Doesn’t Just Happen” and Monica Martin on “Didn’t Come To Argue.” Overall, the record showcases Blake’s continued evolution as both a vocalist and producer.

Release Date: March 13, 2026
Genre: Electronic / Alternative
Album: Trying Times

Tracklist for Trying Times
  1. Walk Out Music
  2. Death of Love
  3. I Had a Dream She Took My Hand
  4. Trying Times
  5. Make Something Up
  6. Didn’t Come To Argue (feat. Monica Martin)
  7. Days Go By
  8. Doesn’t Just Happen (feat. Dave)
  9. Obsession
  10. Rest Of Your Life
  11. Through The High Wire
  12. Feel It Again
  13. Just A Little Higher
About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, CA. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
