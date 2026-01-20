Doesn't Just Happen - Song by James Blake & Dave

James Blake is readying his new album "Trying Times," and it comes complete with a new Dave collaboration called "Doesn't Just Happen."

James Blake is going to be dropping a new album soon, called Trying Times. This project is going to be one of the most anticipated of the entire year, and for very good reason. Having said that, fans are feeling excited right now, as Blake recently dropped a new song with Dave called "Doesn't Just Happen." This is the perfect merge of the two sounds, as we get those gorgeous Blake vocals, with some spirited rapping from Dave. As for the production, it's dark and beautiful, which goes together beautifully. Once again, James Blake is showing he can do it all.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!