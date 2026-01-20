Doesn't Just Happen - Song by James Blake & Dave

James Blake is going to be dropping a new album soon, called Trying Times. This project is going to be one of the most anticipated of the entire year, and for very good reason. Having said that, fans are feeling excited right now, as Blake recently dropped a new song with Dave called "Doesn't Just Happen." This is the perfect merge of the two sounds, as we get those gorgeous Blake vocals, with some spirited rapping from Dave. As for the production, it's dark and beautiful, which goes together beautifully. Once again, James Blake is showing he can do it all.
Release Date: January 19, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop, Pop
Album: Trying Times
Quotable Lyrics from Doesn't Just Happen
Hit an artery, stabbed in the major
That's the Carter, cash or card though?
I got the country's sins on finance
I know we all wanna make it to heaven, but it— (Doesn't just happen)