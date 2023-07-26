James Blake Preps For “Playing Robots Into Heaven” Album With “Loading” Single

Rather than hold out for New Music Friday, this week has already seen several artists break tradition to share their latest work with fans ahead of the competition. For the female rap fans, we have Jaidyn Alexis’ second single, “Workout,” as well as a salacious bop from Erica Banks, “Poppin Or Not.” If that’s not really your speed, perhaps James Blake’s new “Loading” single is more what your headphones are craving.

The British producer/singer is gearing up to share his highly anticipated Playing Robots Into Heaven album, which has already been lead by last month’s “Big Hammer.” That single finds Blake getting seriously experimental with his sound, but on today’s (July 26) release, he returns to his signature melancholy style to beautifully croon over a beat crafted by him, Dom Maker, Rob McAndrews, and Jameela Jamil. “Wherever I go / I’m only as good as my mind,” the dreamy chorus begins. “Which is only good if you’re mine.”

James Blake Follows Last Month’s “Big Hammer” with “Loading”

The last album we heard from Blake’s was 2021’s Friends That Break Your Heart, which found major success thanks to tracks like “Coming Back” featuring SZA and “Say What You Will.” As Uproxx notes, the tracklist for PRIH doesn’t seem to include any guest features, though his last effort also saw appearances from JID, SwaVay, and Monica Martin. The 11-track record has a confirmed release date of September 8 and will finally arrive on DSPs via Republic Records as we move closer to the melancholy fall season.

Listen to James Blake’s latest single, “Loading,” above. If you’re feeling it, make sure to add it to your playlist on Spotify/Apple Music. Are you looking forward to the multi-talent’s Playing Robots Into Heaven LP? Let us know in the comments, and find more HNHH release recommendations on our newest R&B Season round-up at the link below.

Quotable Lyrics:

Wherever I go

I’m only as good as my mind

Which is only good if you’re mine

Which is only good if you’re mine

