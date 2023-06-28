James Blake is an artist who has gone through numerous shifts throughout his career. Overall, he is someone who can do numerous sounds. Moreover, he has worked a lot with hip-hop artists over the years. From songs with Metro Boomin to tracks with Travis Scott, Blake has no issue with going in various different directions whenever he feels like it. His last album Friends That Break Your Heart was a huge success, and he is now looking to drop off something truly unique.

Today, the artist announced that he will be coming out with a new album on September 8th called Playing Robots Into Heaven. This title in and of itself tells us this is going to be an album with a very distinct sound. Additionally, he announced that he has a new tour on the horizon that will certainly get fans excited. To top it all off, he dropped off a song called “Big Hammer.”

James Blake Changes Up His Sound

Overall, this is a song that is going to polarize people, pretty well-off rip. There are some harsh production choices at play here. Furthermore, we don’t actually hear James Blake’s singing. Instead, we get some vocals that contain a unique flare to them. It is something that fans probably wouldn’t have expected from the British musician. While some may love this new direction, there will be plenty of others who will want him to go back to his old ways.

“Big Hammer” is an interesting song and we look forward to hearing some of the other singles on this project. Let us know your thoughts on this new track, in the comments section below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for more news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to bring you the biggest releases from the biggest artists.

Tracklist for Playing Robots Into Heaven:

Asking To Break Loading Tell Me Fall Back He’s Been Wonderful Big Hammer I Want You To Know Night Sky Fire The Editor If You Can Hear Me Playing Robots Into Heaven

