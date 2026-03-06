Ebro's Stubborn Take About Lil Uzi Vert Has The Internet Rolling Its Eyes 10 Years Later

Nearly 10 years ago to the day, Ebro and Lil Uzi Vert butted heads over who would be right about the rapper's career. On Hot 97, the radio host predicted that around age 27-28, the Philadelphia artist would be "struggling." What led to this forecast was that Uzi was not interested in rapping over a more traditional hip-hop beat.

They were steadfast that they would remain relevant, but Ebro didn't have much faith. "Alright, we gon' see... And guess what? I'm gon' be here."

Well, fast forward to now and Lil Uzi Vert is still doing their thing and buzzing on the charts after signing a new record deal. Some would argue the quality has dipped to an extent, but for the most part, they are very much still here.

Their fans are reminding Ebro of that today, which just so happens to be the six-year anniversary of Eternal Atake. Moreover, his single "What You Saying" is still ringing off as it sits at number 27 on the Hot 100. They are also reminding him of his "be here" comment as he's now no longer with Hot 97.

But even though you can pretty confidently say Ebro was wrong about Uzi's trajectory, he still believes he was right. In a Rap Life Review clip caught by Kurrco, he tries to prove that he is by asking his panel if they are still eager for a new project from him.

He also tries to switch up the initial focus of his prediction he made in 2016 to them living up to "rockstar" status.

Is Lil Uzi Vert Dropping An Album Soon?

Uzi did say they were going to be one, and most of the Rap Life Review hosts felt he reached that to a degree. Fans of theirs were quick to point Ebro's pivoting out in the comments. "Wasn’t his point Uzi wouldnt be around for that long?" one user asked.

Another writes, "That’s not the original argument. It wasn’t if he was still gonna be number 1 or the most relevant of all time, he specifically said 'a few years down the road, yall get to struggling' Uzi responded that he not gon struggle and he proved him right."

But even though there doesn't seem to be too hard of feelings anymore, Ebro is loving that their debate keeps coming back to light. "It's a gift that keeps on giving. It's great promo. Love it."