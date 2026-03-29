Kanye West Secures Promising First Day Spotify Streams For New Album "Bully"

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Kanye West First Day Spotify Streams New Album Bully
February 10, 2008; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Kanye West performs during the pre-show ceremonies during the The 50th Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
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Although Kanye West took more time to drop his new album "Bully" on Apple Music after its Spotify release, it still sits at number one there.

Kanye West is causing a lot of fan discussion over his new album Bully, whether for it's chaotic rollout or its sonic direction. But it seems like this conversation manifested itself into a promising commercial performance, as Ye's new LP is garnering more attention than his last release.

According to Kurrco on Instagram, the new project amassed 33.2 million streams in total across all its tracks on Spotify in the first 24 hours of its release. This tops the number set by Vultures 2 a few years ago. The Ty Dolla $ign collab record sequel amassed 24.7 million Spotify streams in the same timeframe.

Of course, that technically wasn't Kanye's last streaming release. He rereleased Donda 2 on there years after its exclusive Stem Player drop, but the numbers there are less clear. Even with this promising improvement from Vultures 2, though, Bully doesn't match the massive attention that previous records like the first Vultures and the first Donda got earlier in the 2020s.

Nevertheless, these first day Bully streams show that the Chicago artist still commands attention on impact. What remains on the table is whether or not this early performance will translate into impressive first week sales numbers.

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Where Did Kanye West Release Bully?

The release of Kanye West's Bully was unsurprisingly rocky, as the album was only available via a YouTube livestream on the day it was supposed to come out (Friday, March 27). Then, the next day (Saturday, March 28), Ye dropped the whole thing on Spotify. But it took a couple of hours more to hit Apple Music, where it eventually landed at number one on their United States album charts across all genres.

Also, fans are breaking down the meaning behind Kanye West's Bully. In an alleged text from 2024, Ye explained the title and his intent.

"The next album is called BULLY," he allegedly wrote. "Sometime you the BULLY. Sometimes your partner is the BULLY. Your boss. Your kids. Society. The devil. Even God can be your BULLY. God Why you beating me down like this ... So nothing directly about me. Something a high school [kid] can relate to."

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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