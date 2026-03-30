Kanye West and Travis Scott's new collaboration, "Father," has reached number one on Apple Music's top songs chart. They debuted the song on Saturday with a music video starring both of them in a church setting.

It's one of several tracks of West's new album, Bully, that rank inside the top 10 spots. After "Father," there's "All The Love" at number three, "King" at number four, "Punch Drunk" at number six, "This A Must" at number eight, and "Whatever Works" at number nine.

The distribution company that West worked with on Bully previously confirmed that "Father" also dominated on Spotify within its first day on the platform. Responding to a report from Chart Data claiming that Bully earned 33.2 million streams on Spotify during its first day, they claimed that the figure was much higher. "Since they are giving a partial view, we'll share a more accurate one," the company's post read. "BULLY did close to 50M in its first full day at Spotify. That would make it one of the biggest first weeks of the year on Spotify alongside BTS and Harry Styles, and the biggest hip-hop release of the year on Spotify far exceeding J. Cole. 'Father' did 4.1M streams on Spotify in its first full day globally."

Kanye West Concerts

Following the release of Bully, Kanye West will be headlining several concerts across the globe. In addition to shows in the Netherlands and Italy, he'll be performing his first concert in Los Angeles since 2021. That event is scheduled at SoFi Stadium in April.