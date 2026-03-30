Kanye West & Travis Scott Reach Number One On Apple Music With "Father"

BY Cole Blake
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Kanye West, Travis Scott (2)
Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" HOLLYWOOD, CA - AUGUST 12: Kanye West and Travis Scott attend Travis Scott Music Video Premiere Party For "Pick Up The Phone 90210" on August 12, 2016 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Lilly Lawrence/Getty Images)
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Kanye West included "Father" on his new album, "Bully," which he finally released after numerous delays on Saturday.

Kanye West and Travis Scott's new collaboration, "Father," has reached number one on Apple Music's top songs chart. They debuted the song on Saturday with a music video starring both of them in a church setting.

It's one of several tracks of West's new album, Bully, that rank inside the top 10 spots. After "Father," there's "All The Love" at number three, "King" at number four, "Punch Drunk" at number six, "This A Must" at number eight, and "Whatever Works" at number nine.

The distribution company that West worked with on Bully previously confirmed that "Father" also dominated on Spotify within its first day on the platform. Responding to a report from Chart Data claiming that Bully earned 33.2 million streams on Spotify during its first day, they claimed that the figure was much higher. "Since they are giving a partial view, we'll share a more accurate one," the company's post read. "BULLY did close to 50M in its first full day at Spotify. That would make it one of the biggest first weeks of the year on Spotify alongside BTS and Harry Styles, and the biggest hip-hop release of the year on Spotify far exceeding J. Cole. 'Father' did 4.1M streams on Spotify in its first full day globally."

Read More: Kanye West's "Bully" Distributor Mocks J. Cole While Refuting First Day Streams

Kanye West Concerts

Following the release of Bully, Kanye West will be headlining several concerts across the globe. In addition to shows in the Netherlands and Italy, he'll be performing his first concert in Los Angeles since 2021. That event is scheduled at SoFi Stadium in April.

West's return to performing in the United States comes after issuing a lengthy apology to the Jewish community in the Wall Street Journal, earlier this year. "I lost touch with reality," he wrote in January. "Things got worse the longer I ignored the problem. I said and did things I deeply regret. Some of the people I love the most, I treated the worst. You endured fear, confusion, humiliation, and the exhaustion of trying to have someone who was, at times, unrecognizable. Looking back, I became detached from my true self."

Read More: Kanye West Breaks 2026 Spotify Streaming Record With "Bully"

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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