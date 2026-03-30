Kanye West Pays Tribute To Mother Donda On "Bully"

BY Zachary Horvath
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CA: Kanye West and Donda West Sign Copies Of Her New Book "Raising Kayne"
LOS ANGELES - MAY 9: Author Donda West (R) and her son, hip-hop performer Kanye West atend a book signing for her book "Raising Kanye: Life Lessons from the Mother of a Hip-Hop Superstar" on May 9, 2007 at Borders in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Vince Bucci/Getty Images}
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Kanye West has always paid homage to his late mother, Donda, and with Ye on this healing journey, it was only right to sample her on "Bully."

Kanye West's Bully is finally here and to no one's surprise, it's divisive. A lot of that stems from his downward spiral over the last few years. You can also attribute it to his use of AI, especially earlier in the album's formation. Allegedly, that's still an issue with the physical copies that hit retailers last week.

But while most people are done with Ye at this point, he has been taking steps toward repairing his mistakes. Most notably, he publicly apologized to the Jewish community and visited a rabbi to seek reconciliation and take responsibility.

It's definitely going to be a long journey back to get in the good graces of these people, but he seems committed. Assuredly helping him along this climb back is the voice of his late mother, Donda West.

His loving matriarch always gave him the confidence to further his craft. So, with that in mind, we have to imagine that she guided him whenever he was lost. It seems like Ye wanted to include her on Bully for both reasons, to signify to his ex-fans that he's seeking assistance wherever he can and/or to let them know that he's not going anywhere.

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Who Is Featured On Bully?

Donda West is most notably sampled on the track "MAMA'S FAVORITE." Here, he inserts a full-on conversation they had earlier in his career for the outro. According to Bars, it occurred when he was 20, right after his first MTV appearance.

He asks if her if she expected him to reach the level he was at during this chat. She of course responds like any good mom would. "I can believe it the way you are. Somebody got it, though, you play tracks like Michael Jordan shoots free throws. Anybody does something that much and that long and is that good, it's gotta pay off. Can't go up there and do nothing but go off."

Additionally, Kanye asks Donda if he's being too "arrogant." She replies: "No, you come off just right 'cause it's what's inside because you can't be a star and not be a star. You gotta have some oomph about you. Don't wanna just go say, 'Oh, I'm just really not all that, but thank you anyway.' Nothing like that, I'm not saying come off like that. I think the way you are handling yourself is really just perfect."

On top of this "feature," others include producer Andre Troutman, Travis Scott, CeeLo Green, Don Toliver, Peso Pluma, Ty Dolla $ign, and Nine Vicious.

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About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
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