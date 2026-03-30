FDT (F*ck Donald Trump) - Song by YG & Nipsey Hussle

Back in 2016, Donald Trump was running for office as the next President of the United States. At the time, it felt unfathomable that he would win. In the end, he did just that. He became President and would go on to win again in 2024. During his first run for President, there was a massive backlash to his rhetoric. This was especially true in hip-hop. One of the most prophetic and enduring singles from 2016 just so happens to be YG and Nipsey Hussle's "FDT." The song turns 10 years old today, and it couldn't be more relevant than it is right now.
Release Date: March 30, 2016
Genre: Hip-Hop
Album: Still Brazy
Quotable Lyrics from FDT
I like white folks, but I don't like you
All the n****s in the hood wanna fight you
Surprised El Chapo ain't tried to snipe you
Surprised the Nation of Islam ain't tried to find you
Awards & Commercial Performance
"FDT" was never an awards contender in 2016. However, it ultimately sold 500K copies in the United States, and is considered to be certified gold. Furthermore, the cultural significance of the song and the moment goes far beyond just record sales.