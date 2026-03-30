FDT (F*ck Donald Trump) - Song by YG & Nipsey Hussle

Back in 2016, in the middle of the Presidential race, YG and Nipsey Hussle joined forces to take some major shots at Donald Trump.

"FDT" was never an awards contender in 2016. However, it ultimately sold 500K copies in the United States, and is considered to be certified gold. Furthermore, the cultural significance of the song and the moment goes far beyond just record sales.

Back in 2016, Donald Trump was running for office as the next President of the United States. At the time, it felt unfathomable that he would win. In the end, he did just that. He became President and would go on to win again in 2024. During his first run for President, there was a massive backlash to his rhetoric. This was especially true in hip-hop. One of the most prophetic and enduring singles from 2016 just so happens to be YG and Nipsey Hussle 's "FDT." The song turns 10 years old today, and it couldn't be more relevant than it is right now.

About The Author

Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!