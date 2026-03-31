Kanye West's "Bully" Hits Another Major Milestone On Spotify

Kanye West's new album, Bully, is already dominating the top albums chart on Spotify, ranking number one in both the United States and globally. Additionally, his collaboration with Travis Scott, "Father," ranks as the top song on both location charts as well.

In the United States, the entire top 10 of the songs chart belongs to Kanye West, while Raye's "I Know You're Hurting" is the only other track to land inside the top 10 globally.

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans praised West in the replies. "That’s a strong debut, shows the anticipation was real," one user wrote. Another added: "him & Drake are literally the juggernauts of hip hop no doubt at all." The remark comes after Drake broke the record for being the hip-hop artist with the most albums on the Billboard 200 chart simultaneously. He currently has 10 albums within the top 200 spots.

The distribution company that Kanye West worked with on Bully, Gamma, previously described the album's first day on Spotify as one of the biggest of the year. They did so in a post on Instagram while debunking a report from Chart Data, which claimed Bully only earned 33.2 million streams.

"Since they are giving a partial view, we'll share a more accurate one," the company's post read. "BULLY did close to 50M in its first full day at Spotify. That would make it one of the biggest first weeks of the year on Spotify alongside BTS and Harry Styles, and the biggest hip-hop release of the year on Spotify far exceeding J. Cole. 'Father' did 4.1M streams on Spotify in its first full day globally."

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