Kanye West's "Bully" Hits Another Major Milestone On Spotify

BY Cole Blake
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67th GRAMMY Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 02: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Kanye West and Bianca Censori attend the 67th GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)
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Following the release of "Bully," Kanye West will be performing at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on April 3.

Kanye West's new album, Bully, is already dominating the top albums chart on Spotify, ranking number one in both the United States and globally. Additionally, his collaboration with Travis Scott, "Father," ranks as the top song on both location charts as well.

In the United States, the entire top 10 of the songs chart belongs to Kanye West, while Raye's "I Know You're Hurting" is the only other track to land inside the top 10 globally.

When Kurrco shared the news on X (formerly Twitter), fans praised West in the replies. "That’s a strong debut, shows the anticipation was real," one user wrote. Another added: "him & Drake are literally the juggernauts of hip hop no doubt at all." The remark comes after Drake broke the record for being the hip-hop artist with the most albums on the Billboard 200 chart simultaneously. He currently has 10 albums within the top 200 spots.

Read More: The Issue With Usher & J. Cole's Comments About Diddy

The distribution company that Kanye West worked with on Bully, Gamma, previously described the album's first day on Spotify as one of the biggest of the year. They did so in a post on Instagram while debunking a report from Chart Data, which claimed Bully only earned 33.2 million streams.

"Since they are giving a partial view, we'll share a more accurate one," the company's post read. "BULLY did close to 50M in its first full day at Spotify. That would make it one of the biggest first weeks of the year on Spotify alongside BTS and Harry Styles, and the biggest hip-hop release of the year on Spotify far exceeding J. Cole. 'Father' did 4.1M streams on Spotify in its first full day globally."

Kanye West's Los Angeles Concert

Kanye West released Bully on Saturday, following months of delays. It features collaborations with Travis Scott, André Troutman, CeeLo Green, Don Toliver, and Peso Pluma. Later this week, West will be performing his first concert in Los Angeles since 2021. That event is scheduled at SoFi Stadium.

Read More: Does Future Really Have More Classics Than Kendrick Lamar?

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
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