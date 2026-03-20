Latto Addresses Drake Ghostwriting Allegations On New Song

Latto is coming back with her new album Big Mama very soon, and she apparently has a lot to discuss on this new LP. On its lead single "Business & Personal," she addressed rumors that Drake has been ghostwriting for her, which she sees as more of a positive than anything.

"They call me 'Big Mama,' like a fat b***h / Oh, they think crodie wrote it? That's a compliment," the Atlanta rapper expressed on the cut, as caught by Kurrco on Twitter. "Crodie" is primarily Toronto slang that originated as a gang term, but has since become a more casual alternative to "friend."

Of course, this relates directly to the OVO mogul not just due to the connection to the 6ix, but because of Kendrick Lamar's infamous use of the term on his "euphoria" diss track. In any case, it's clear that Latto finds the comparison flattering above all else.

After all, they are two good friends who are solid hitmakers with a lot of crossover appeal. Fans wonder whether or not this response to those rumors will come along with a Drizzy feature on the LP. We'll see if that pans out...

When Is Latto Dropping Her New Album?

Latto's new album Big Mama comes out on May 29, although this hypothetical collab might land on another full-length. Drake's ICEMAN is also on the way, so this could be another chance for them to work together. Their only official musical link-up at press time is "Housekeeping Knows" from the Toronto superstar's 100 GIGS drops in 2024.

Elsewhere, this news about the 27-year-old's upcoming album joins another revelation. She is now expecting a child, and fans are very happy for her. What's more is that she seemed to confirm that 21 Savage is the father, adding another layer to rampant relationship rumors. In the music video for "Business & Personal," a hand with the same tattoos as 21 caresses her.