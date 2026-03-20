Latto All But Confirms 21 Savage Is The Father Of Her Child

BY Alexander Cole
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NBA: Houston Rockets at Atlanta Hawks
Jan 28, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto on the court after a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Houston Rockets at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
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Latto revealed she's pregnant, and now, fans are dissecting her music video to figure out the latest involving her and 21 Savage.

For months now, there has been speculation that Latto is pregnant. This also comes in the midst of rumors surrounding her relationship with 21 Savage. Overall, this relationship is easily one of the worst-kept secrets in all of hip-hop. However, it has also been met by rumors that 21 might still be married to Keyanna Joseph.

On Friday, Latto finally gave in to the speculation as she unveiled her new album, Big Mama. She used this occasion to reveal that she is pregnant. This was wonderful news for her fans, who were excited to get online and say, "I told you so." It was an occasion for fans to speculate on whether or not 21 Savage was the father.

Well, the internet did not have to wait very long for confirmation. In the music video for her new song "Business & Personal," Latto is caressed by a hand that has the same tattoos as 21 Savage. While he doesn't show his face in the video, it is pretty obvious who the man is.

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21 Savage Appears In Latto's Music Video

This is a huge time in Latto's life. She is entering the prime of her rap career and is about to welcome a child into the world. Meanwhile, her relationship with 21 Savage is about to be put under the microscope.

Regardless, Latto's new song proves what we already knew about her. She is a confident MC who can craft hits, as well as introspective tracks that dive into her personal life. Fans could not be more excited for what she's going to drop next.

The new album is going to be released on May 29th. That means there are still two months between now and the final drop of the album. Between now and then, we expect to hear more singles. Perhaps a collaboration with 21 Savage could even be in the works.

Whatever the case may be, this is a very joyous time for Latto and her new family.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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