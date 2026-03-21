Le'Veon Bell Doesn't Understand Backlash To Latto & 21 Savage Shade

Latto recently announced her new album Big Mama in a multi-faceted way, as she revealed she is pregnant as well. She seemed to suggest that the father is her all-but-explicitly-confirmed boo 21 Savage, which boxer and former NFL player Le'Veon Bell took strong issue with online.

"Latto just announced she’s pregnant by a married man with 3 kids and made it part of her ALBUM ROLL OUT .. and that’s who today’s women look up to? we’re doomed," he tweeted earlier this week. This resulted in many fans calling Bell out for this critique and accusing him of tearing the couple down.

As caught by The Neighborhood Talk on Instagram, he reacted to the controversy and doubled down on his perspective in a new video message. "Bro, can somebody tell me what I said [that] was wrong?" the Ohio native expressed. "What did I say that was wrong? All I said was facts. I only said facts. I'm not saying I'm perfect. I'm not saying nobody has to be perfect. We're all human beings. Nobody's perfect. But I want to know, in this situation here, what did I say to get everybody all riled up? Like, what did I do? I only said facts."

Who Is 21 Savage Married To?

We will see if either Atlanta artists responds to this shade. Still, it seems like Le'Veon Bell doesn't care about the backlash, and will maintain his position. Also, the couple has plenty of congratulations to react to, not just the negative commentary.

However, this did make many folks look back on 21 Savage's alleged marriage. He reportedly married Keyanna Joseph in 2020 after his visa-related case, which reportedly secured him permanent legal residence in the United States.

As such, many fans assume there may be some drama here for the coparents, who share two sons. After all, rumors of a relationship with Big Mama herself have followed 21 for years now. Upon its apparent confirmation, fans wonder about these relationship dynamics.