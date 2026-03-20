Latto 21 Savage
- Relationships Who Is Keyanna Joseph? The Woman Allegedly Married To 21 Savage Latto's recent pregnancy announcement have fans looking back at 21 Savage's purported relationship with Keyanna Joseph. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Relationships 21 Savage's Alleged Wife Allegedly Reacts To Latto's Pregnancy Announcement Latto announced that she and 21 Savage are expecting a child ahead of her new album "Big Mama" coming out later this year. By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Relationships Latto All But Confirms 21 Savage Is The Father Of Her Child Latto revealed she's pregnant, and now, fans are dissecting her music video to figure out the latest involving her and 21 Savage. By Alexander Cole