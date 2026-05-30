Mother Of 21 Savage's Sons Likes Latto's Footage Of Her Baby Girl

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Mother 21 Savage Sons Likes Latto Footage Baby Girl
Feb 19, 2023; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Recording artist 21 Savage in the 2023 NBA All-Star Game at Vivint Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect
Keyanna Joseph has been showing love to Latto while fans are scrutinizing their relationships with 21 Savage.

Latto recently welcomed a baby girl with her boo 21 Savage, and it lined up with the release of her new album Big Mama. But amid celebration, congratulations, and excitement, there is also skepticism. That's because of 21's previous reported marriage to Keyanna Joseph, the mother of his two sons. Yet we continue to get more pieces of purported evidence that everyone's getting along just fine and supporting each other.

According to The Shade Room, Joseph liked Big Mama's recent post showing off more pictures and video footage with her daughter. This came amid a lot of speculation about their relationship dynamics and whether or not any foul play factored into their bond.

But despite fans trying to find a mess, it seems like everyone involved here is focused more on support and camaraderie than specific labels. After all, neither of them have truly publicly addressed this speculation at press time.

Maybe that changes in the near future, but we wouldn't count on it. For now, though, the family just wants to celebrate and show each other love amid a bright new era.

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How Many Kids Does 21 Savage Have?

Previously, Keyanna Joseph posted up with Latto and her kids, which many fans assumed was at her baby shower or close to the date. Also, another video from "Kei" hit the Internet, although it's unclear exactly who posted it. Some fans assumed it was Joseph, whereas other fans think Kei is the mother of Savage's daughter, Rhian. He reportedly has four children in total by three mothers.

In any case, the video showed Latto having a good time with her friends and speaking on her family. We'll see if they have anything more specific to say about all of this, but the supportive messaging is very clear already.

Elsewhere, Latto revealed why she announced her retirement and why she probably won't stick to it. "I was going through it that day," she told Nadeska Alexis for Apple Music. "Today's a good day. I wouldn't say I'm retiring today… Talk to me next week again, I might say, 'Nah, that s**t was for real.' So, I don't know. I'm going through it. Listen, I crashed. It is what it is. I'm not trying to be perfect anymore. I'm not trying to uphold this… I crashed. It is what it is. I'ma try not to take it to Twitter next time. *laughs*"

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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