Mother Of 21 Savage's Sons Likes Latto's Footage Of Her Baby Girl

Latto recently welcomed a baby girl with her boo 21 Savage, and it lined up with the release of her new album Big Mama. But amid celebration, congratulations, and excitement, there is also skepticism. That's because of 21's previous reported marriage to Keyanna Joseph, the mother of his two sons. Yet we continue to get more pieces of purported evidence that everyone's getting along just fine and supporting each other.

According to The Shade Room, Joseph liked Big Mama's recent post showing off more pictures and video footage with her daughter. This came amid a lot of speculation about their relationship dynamics and whether or not any foul play factored into their bond.

But despite fans trying to find a mess, it seems like everyone involved here is focused more on support and camaraderie than specific labels. After all, neither of them have truly publicly addressed this speculation at press time.

Maybe that changes in the near future, but we wouldn't count on it. For now, though, the family just wants to celebrate and show each other love amid a bright new era.

How Many Kids Does 21 Savage Have?

Previously, Keyanna Joseph posted up with Latto and her kids, which many fans assumed was at her baby shower or close to the date. Also, another video from "Kei" hit the Internet, although it's unclear exactly who posted it. Some fans assumed it was Joseph, whereas other fans think Kei is the mother of Savage's daughter, Rhian. He reportedly has four children in total by three mothers.

In any case, the video showed Latto having a good time with her friends and speaking on her family. We'll see if they have anything more specific to say about all of this, but the supportive messaging is very clear already.