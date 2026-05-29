Latto Admits She's Not Actually Retiring After Her New Album "Big Mama"

Latto recently sat down with Nadeska Alexis for a new Apple Music interview to talk about her new album Big Mama, and they had a lot to discuss. Not only did her new album land with a bang, but it also came with the birth of her baby with 21 Savage and the news that she was retiring after this LP. But it turns out this isn't the case.

Alexis told the Atlanta-based femcee that she didn't believe the retirement announcement for a second, pointing to her self-assessed ambition. The star laughed in response and said "That's fine," expanding on her thought process for the announcement and how her perspective has changed since that proclamation a few weeks ago.

"Remember when we was talking about postpartum depression, the good days and bad days?" she expressed. "That was definitely not one of the good days. Especially experiencing postpartum for the first time. You don't know what to expect. I kind of underestimated it. Yeah, that was just one of those days where I was at home and overwhelmed with the album. I was overwhelmed. I'm experiencing motherhood for the first time. I'm dropping my album. My last album, at that, that I owed the label. So it's just, like... I was going through it that day. Today's a good day. I wouldn't say I'm retiring today... Talk to me next week again, I might say, 'Nah, that s**t was for real.' So, I don't know. I'm going through it. Listen, I crashed. It is what it is. I'm not trying to be perfect anymore. I'm not trying to uphold this... I crashed. It is what it is. I'ma try not to take it to Twitter next time. *laughs*"

When Did Latto Give Birth?

Interestingly enough, this revelation might give more insight into Latto's pregnancy timeline. The retirement announcement arrived on May 8 via a tweet. It seems like she suggested she had already given birth to her baby by this point, as she was feeling postpartum depression. But the actual reveal of the baby's arrival came almost two weeks later.