Sexyy Red Congratulates Latto On Her Baby With 21 Savage

The St. Louis femcee shared a video of the two posing for pictures at the baby shower, soundtracking it with her new Drake collab from HABIBTI, "Hurrr Nor Thurr." The Columbus native has also worked with Drizzy before and is a big fan, so it was a fitting choice.

"Congrats susta welcome 2 da hood," Sexyy captioned her IG post. Many other folks were also in attendance at the baby shower, such as Angel Reese and Savage himself. It seemed like a great time, and the couple is feeling a lot of love these days.

There's also a lot of excitement for the upcoming Big Mama album, which will seemingly be Latto's last. We'll see if Sexyy Red ends up being a feature, as she's been teasing collaborations with 21, Mariah The Scientist, and Wizkid on her self-presumed retirement LP.

When Did Latto Give Birth?

For those unaware, it's unclear exactly when Latto gave birth, but she seemed to confirm it via a documentary-style video going over her pregnancy journey. The clip ended with hospital machine beeps and voices telling someone to "Go, go, go" as if they were delivering a baby. She posted that video around Tuesday, and fans had been speculating a few days earlier that she had already given birth to her baby. The little one's sex assigned at birth still hasn't been revealed.

So that timeline is kind of unclear, but questions about Latto and 21 Savage's relationship are in even more need of clarification from fans' perspective. His alleged wife Keyanna Joseph reportedly posted a picture of her with the femcee and her sons with Savage.

Fans speculated high school sweethearts Joseph and 21 only married in 2020 due to his visa situation. With this new reported post, more folks seem to agree that things look amicable and supportive when it comes to relationship and coparenting dynamics across the board.