Latto Teases 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor & More Features On "Big Mama" Album

After Latto seemed to announce the birth of her child online, she switched gears to focus on her upcoming retirement album, Big Mama. Many fans wondered who might appear as guest features on the tracklist, including her boo and the father of her child, 21 Savage. Now, we have a better idea of who will make the final cut thanks to the femcee's Instagram.

Via collab posts with these artists, she teased the featured guests on the LP by showing off designs mixing her cheetah print iconography with that of her peers. Savage was the first one: a knife with a cheetah print hilt. Some fans initially thought this was referring to the name of their baby. But subsequent posts cleared the air.

The next tease was of female military solider figurine, harkening to Mariah The Scientist. Then, the Columbus-born lyricist posted a Nigerian flag to announce a Wizkid appearance. XXL caught these on IG.

But yesterday (Sunday, May 24), she added more fuel to the fire by posting a rose, announcing that a Teyana Taylor collab is also on the way. This is all very exciting news, and we'll see if more social media collab posts with the featured guests announce the whole guest list before the full-length comes out.

When Is Latto Dropping Big Mama?

Latto is dropping Big Mama this Friday (May 29), and she already paved the way for it with some singles. "Business & Personal (Intro)" led the charge with the album and pregnancy announcement. Then, she dropped the "GOMF" collaboration with GloRilla, so we know the Memphis star will be another feature on here.

Other Latto collab speculation refers to some of her friends, one of which went to her recent baby shower. Sexyy Red recently posted footage of them at the celebration, congratulating her on this amazing moment of her life.