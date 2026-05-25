Latto Teases 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor & More Features On "Big Mama" Album

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Latto Teases 21 Savage Teyana Taylor Features Big Mama Album
Mar 21, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Rapper and singer Latto sits courtside at a game between the Atlanta Hawks and Golden State Warriors in the second quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect
Latto's retirement album "Big Mama" will feature GloRilla and, according to her Instagram, collabs with 21 Savage, Teyana Taylor, and more.

After Latto seemed to announce the birth of her child online, she switched gears to focus on her upcoming retirement album, Big Mama. Many fans wondered who might appear as guest features on the tracklist, including her boo and the father of her child, 21 Savage. Now, we have a better idea of who will make the final cut thanks to the femcee's Instagram.

Via collab posts with these artists, she teased the featured guests on the LP by showing off designs mixing her cheetah print iconography with that of her peers. Savage was the first one: a knife with a cheetah print hilt. Some fans initially thought this was referring to the name of their baby. But subsequent posts cleared the air.

The next tease was of female military solider figurine, harkening to Mariah The Scientist. Then, the Columbus-born lyricist posted a Nigerian flag to announce a Wizkid appearance. XXL caught these on IG.

But yesterday (Sunday, May 24), she added more fuel to the fire by posting a rose, announcing that a Teyana Taylor collab is also on the way. This is all very exciting news, and we'll see if more social media collab posts with the featured guests announce the whole guest list before the full-length comes out.

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When Is Latto Dropping Big Mama?

Latto is dropping Big Mama this Friday (May 29), and she already paved the way for it with some singles. "Business & Personal (Intro)" led the charge with the album and pregnancy announcement. Then, she dropped the "GOMF" collaboration with GloRilla, so we know the Memphis star will be another feature on here.

Other Latto collab speculation refers to some of her friends, one of which went to her recent baby shower. Sexyy Red recently posted footage of them at the celebration, congratulating her on this amazing moment of her life.

They have never collaborated on a solo track together, although they both contributed to the "Peaches & Eggplants" remix from Young Nudy. Will they link up on Big Mama? We'll have to wait and see. In any case, these collaboration teases are building up a lot of hype for this moment.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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