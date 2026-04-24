GOMF — Song by Latto featuring Glorilla

Latto and GloRilla link up for “GOMF,” a no-nonsense, high-energy link-up that feels tailor-made for the summer. This is a single from Latto's upcoming album Big Mama. On the track, both rappers come in with their signature confidence, trading bars that center on independence, attitude, and not tolerating anything less than what they deserve. The chemistry is immediate. Latto’s polished delivery balances GloRilla’s gritty, Memphis-rooted edge, giving the record a strong back-and-forth dynamic.

The production leans heavy and bouncy, built for speakers and quick viral moments. It’s the kind of track that doesn’t overthink itself. It’s direct, bold, and meant to hit instantly. With both artists continuing their momentum, “GOMF” feels like a natural, headline-grabbing collaboration.

Release Date: April 24, 2026

Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap

Album: Big Mama

Quotable Lyrics