GOMF — Song by Latto featuring Glorilla

BY Tallie Spencer
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Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 9.09.44 PM Screenshot 2026-04-23 at 9.09.44 PM
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Latto continues to tease her upcoming album 'Big Mama.'

Latto and GloRilla link up for “GOMF,” a no-nonsense, high-energy link-up that feels tailor-made for the summer. This is a single from Latto's upcoming album Big Mama. On the track, both rappers come in with their signature confidence, trading bars that center on independence, attitude, and not tolerating anything less than what they deserve. The chemistry is immediate. Latto’s polished delivery balances GloRilla’s gritty, Memphis-rooted edge, giving the record a strong back-and-forth dynamic.

The production leans heavy and bouncy, built for speakers and quick viral moments. It’s the kind of track that doesn’t overthink itself. It’s direct, bold, and meant to hit instantly. With both artists continuing their momentum, “GOMF” feels like a natural, headline-grabbing collaboration.

Release Date: April 24, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop/Rap
Album: Big Mama

Quotable Lyrics

She ain't even all that, she ain't even like that
Ain't her mama white?
That nigga don't even like her
That nigga don't even claim her

About The Author
Tallie Spencer
@TallieSpencer is a music journalist based in Los Angeles, covering entertainment, culture, and the artists shaping what’s next. She loves concerts, festivals, and traveling the world.
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