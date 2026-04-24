GloRilla Promises To Have Brandon Ingram's Baby On New Latto Collab

The Toronto Raptors have gotten some good news as of late. Their NBA season is still alive, as they recently took a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after going down 2-0 in the playoffs' first round. Also, their star Brandon Ingram just got a very interesting promise from his boo GloRilla that might preview a joyous announcement on the way.

On the new song "GOMF" from Glo and Latto (a single for the latter's Big Mama album), the Memphis femcee had a curious bar for her man. "Told Brandon I'ma have his son next time he leave it in," she rapped on the cut.

While this seems playful and sultry at face value, recent context surrounding them led fans down a deeper path. GloRilla recently denied pregnancy rumors surrounding her, making it clear she isn't expecting anytime soon.

The timing of those rumors and how they preceded this "GOMF" bar made many listeners give more weight to the lyrics. Still, this is just a speculative interpretation. This could just be a throwaway bar or a cheeky allusion to those rumors. In either case, the couple will announce whatever they're up to on their own terms, not via social media sleuthing.

GloRilla & Brandon Ingram's Relationship

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram's relationship has been going strong for over a year now. Glo reportedly told Complex that they met in Thanksgiving of 2024, and that the basketball player made the first move. Rumors swirled around them beginning in the summer of the following year, and they confirmed the speculation in September. Since then, they continue to flaunt their love and support each other, such as GloRilla pulling up to Brandon Ingram's games.

But regarding this "son" bar, we will have to wait and see if their romance takes the next step. Another angle is that this could just be in line with Latto's motherhood themes on Big Mama. She announced the album along with her pregnancy reveal.