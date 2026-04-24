GloRilla Promises To Have Brandon Ingram's Baby On New Latto Collab

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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GloRilla Promises Give Brandon Ingram Son New Latto Collab
Feb 8, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; GloRilla sits courtside at a NBA game between the Indiana Pacers and Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Sousa-Imagn Images
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Latto recently released "GOMF" with GloRilla as a single for her album "Big Mama," which includes a reference to Glo's boo Brandon Ingram.

The Toronto Raptors have gotten some good news as of late. Their NBA season is still alive, as they recently took a game against the Cleveland Cavaliers after going down 2-0 in the playoffs' first round. Also, their star Brandon Ingram just got a very interesting promise from his boo GloRilla that might preview a joyous announcement on the way.

On the new song "GOMF" from Glo and Latto (a single for the latter's Big Mama album), the Memphis femcee had a curious bar for her man. "Told Brandon I'ma have his son next time he leave it in," she rapped on the cut.

While this seems playful and sultry at face value, recent context surrounding them led fans down a deeper path. GloRilla recently denied pregnancy rumors surrounding her, making it clear she isn't expecting anytime soon.

The timing of those rumors and how they preceded this "GOMF" bar made many listeners give more weight to the lyrics. Still, this is just a speculative interpretation. This could just be a throwaway bar or a cheeky allusion to those rumors. In either case, the couple will announce whatever they're up to on their own terms, not via social media sleuthing.

Read More: GloRilla & Brandon Ingram's Relationship Timeline

GloRilla & Brandon Ingram's Relationship

GloRilla and Brandon Ingram's relationship has been going strong for over a year now. Glo reportedly told Complex that they met in Thanksgiving of 2024, and that the basketball player made the first move. Rumors swirled around them beginning in the summer of the following year, and they confirmed the speculation in September. Since then, they continue to flaunt their love and support each other, such as GloRilla pulling up to Brandon Ingram's games.

But regarding this "son" bar, we will have to wait and see if their romance takes the next step. Another angle is that this could just be in line with Latto's motherhood themes on Big Mama. She announced the album along with her pregnancy reveal.

Previous pregnancy rumors eerily lined up with this release, so it seems like Glo knows the discourse around her well. Let's see if there's more good news for Brandon Ingram soon.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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