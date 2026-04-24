GloRilla Appears To Diss Sister Victoria On New Song With Latto

It seems like GloRilla has reached her boiling point with her sister, Victoria Woods. We say that because it appears she's dissed her on a new song. This week, Latto dropped the third single to her upcoming album Big Mama called "GOMF." Big Glo is featured and on the chorus, she drops some bars that have fans thinking she's talking about her blood sister.

The Memphis native raps: "Get out my face, ho (Ho), beggin' for change, ho (Yup) / Get you a hustle and get that pussy out your face, ho (Yup)." She then adds: "You coulda been anything, it's a million ways to get paid, ho (Yup) / But you ain't sh*t but a freaky stud that's laced, ho."

Even on the song's interlude, the hitmaker allegedly throws in some extra lines for good measure. "I heard she don't take care of her family, I would never (Right) / She need her own style, she always tryna copy the next b*tch (Tuh)."

Even though we aren't sure if these lines are for Victoria, the word selection alludes to what these two have been beefing about online.

GloRilla & Victoria Woods' Beef

If you didn't know, it stems from allegations on the part of Victoria. Earlier this year, she claimed that the femcee has left her and the family high and dry financially.

She went off on Glo in a series of Facebook posts writing, ""I'll Really Go Live And Expose Yall Favorite Rapper!! Same Mom, Same Dad, 10 Siblings!!" she begins.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on and I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all. Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4 years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

However, spectators of this family feud have turned Victoria's critiques back on to her in recent weeks.

Earlier this month, she sounded off on their dad for attending a Grizzlies game despite having issues with the bills. Netizens called her out for not providing financial assistance since she's allegedly been making some better money recently through interviews.