GloRilla is dealing with no shortage of family drama lately. Earlier this month, her sister Victoria Woods took to social media to put her on blast. She accused the femcee of neglecting their family financially and failing to acknowledge her siblings.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on adn I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all," she claimed at the time. "Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

In response, Glo went live to accuse Victoria of wronging her various times in the past. Allegedly, she tried to shoot her, put her behind bars for a week, and more.

GloRilla Family Drama

“You don't have to say everything you did to me as a kid. I was a minor, so half of it ain't public record,” she claimed. “I ain't gonna talk about how you got me sent to jail for a whole week. We ain't gonna talk about that. How you tried to shoot me, you done set me up, you got me sent to jail. We ain't gonna talk about none of that, all right? I ain't gonna talk about half the stuff you did. Just leave it alone.”

Now, Glo's brother has entered the chat, claiming to have helped her launch her music career.