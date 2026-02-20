GloRilla’s Brother Flexes Rap Skills After Claiming He Helped Launch Her Career

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GloRilla Brother Rap Skills
Feb 2, 2025; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Glorilla at the 67th Annual Grammy Awards at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2025. Dan MacMedan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
During a recent interview, GloRilla's brother claimed that he put his own dreams on hold in order to support hers.

GloRilla is dealing with no shortage of family drama lately. Earlier this month, her sister Victoria Woods took to social media to put her on blast. She accused the femcee of neglecting their family financially and failing to acknowledge her siblings.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on adn I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all," she claimed at the time. "Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

In response, Glo went live to accuse Victoria of wronging her various times in the past. Allegedly, she tried to shoot her, put her behind bars for a week, and more.

Read More: GloRilla’s Sister Claims She’d Need Police Protection To Confront The Rapper

GloRilla Family Drama

“You don't have to say everything you did to me as a kid. I was a minor, so half of it ain't public record,” she claimed. “I ain't gonna talk about how you got me sent to jail for a whole week. We ain't gonna talk about that. How you tried to shoot me, you done set me up, you got me sent to jail. We ain't gonna talk about none of that, all right? I ain't gonna talk about half the stuff you did. Just leave it alone.”

Now, Glo's brother has entered the chat, claiming to have helped her launch her music career.

According to him, he allowed her to borrow his car while he was at work and more. During a recent chat with De’Asia Robinson for The Neighborhood Talk, he even freestyled, flexing his own musical prowess. "Music is my passion," he explained. "When Glo started, I actually put mine on hold to help her."

Read More: GloRilla Joins Cardi B Onstage At Los Angeles “Little Miss Drama” Tour Stop

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
GloRilla Sister Police Protection Music GloRilla’s Sister Claims She’d Need Police Protection To Confront The Rapper
GloRilla Alleges Sister Tried To Shoot Her Music GloRilla Alleges Her Sister Once Tried To Shoot Her
GloRilla Sister Leaks Texts Music GloRilla’s Sister Leaks Mother’s Alleged Angry Texts About The Rapper
USATSI_27437026 (1) Music GloRilla Shares Thankful Texts From Her Mom As Sister Claims She's Leaving Them Poor
Comments 0