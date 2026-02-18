GloRilla’s Sister Claims She’d Need Police Protection To Confront The Rapper

BY Caroline Fisher
Link Copied to Clipboard!
GloRilla Sister Police Protection
Feb 13, 2026; Los Angeles, CA, USA; GloRilla arrives on the green carpet prior to an NBA Celebrity All-Star basketball game at Kia Forum. William Liang / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
Earlier this month, GloRilla's sister Victoria put her on blast for allegedly neglecting their family financially.

GloRilla is currently at odds with her sister, Victoria, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like they'll be making amends anytime soon. During a recent appearance on the 20 Women Vs web series, Victoria revealed what her reaction would be if the femcee wanted to work things out in person.

“I'd be scared as hell. I'll be scared as I'm going to need every police in the United States with me,” she admitted. “I'll be scared as a motherf*cker.” It's unclear whether or not Glo has any interest in reconciling with her sibling. Things got pretty ugly earlier this month when Victoria accused her of neglecting their family financially.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on adn I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all," she wrote at the time. "Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

Read More: GloRilla Joins Cardi B Onstage At Los Angeles “Little Miss Drama” Tour Stop

GloRilla Family Drama

In response to Victoria's accusations, GloRilla went live on Instagram to do some exposing of her own. According to her, Victoria has wronged her in the past by allegedly trying to shoot her, putting her in jail for a week, and more.

“You don't have to say everything you did to me as a kid. I was a minor, so half of it ain't public record,” she said. “I ain't gonna talk about how you got me sent to jail for a whole week. We ain't gonna talk about that. How you tried to shoot me, you done set me up, you got me sent to jail. We ain't gonna talk about none of that, all right? I ain't gonna talk about half the stuff you did. Just leave it alone.”

Read More: GloRilla Rocks Nike Kobe 8 Protro At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

About The Author
Caroline Fisher
Caroline Fisher is a News Writer at HotNewHipHop from Chicago, Illinois. She started at HNHH this year, and has since spent her time writing about all that is newsworthy in the world of hip-hop. With a drive for hunting down the hottest stories, she enjoys documenting new developments in culture and entertainment. She also has an appreciation for hip-hop and seeks to cover the most important trends and shifts. She has a Bachelor of Arts which she received at the University of Illinois at Chicago. Having graduated in 2022, she majored in English with a concentration in Media, Rhetoric and Cultural Studies. Specializing all things music, pop culture and entertainment, some of her favorite musical artists include Snoop Dogg, OutKast, and Nicki Minaj. When she’s not writing about music she’s also a fan of attending shows, watching the latest movies, staying up-to-date with current events, photography, and poetry.
Recommended Content
GloRilla Sister Leaks Texts Music GloRilla’s Sister Leaks Mother’s Alleged Angry Texts About The Rapper
GloRilla Alleges Sister Tried To Shoot Her Music GloRilla Alleges Her Sister Once Tried To Shoot Her
USATSI_27437026 (1) Music GloRilla Shares Thankful Texts From Her Mom As Sister Claims She's Leaving Them Poor
GloRilla Sister Blasts Finesse2tymes Glo Troll Music GloRilla's Sister Blasts Finesse2tymes While Glo Continues To Troll Her
Comments 1