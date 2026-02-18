GloRilla is currently at odds with her sister, Victoria, and unfortunately, it doesn't look like they'll be making amends anytime soon. During a recent appearance on the 20 Women Vs web series, Victoria revealed what her reaction would be if the femcee wanted to work things out in person.

“I'd be scared as hell. I'll be scared as I'm going to need every police in the United States with me,” she admitted. “I'll be scared as a motherf*cker.” It's unclear whether or not Glo has any interest in reconciling with her sibling. Things got pretty ugly earlier this month when Victoria accused her of neglecting their family financially.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on adn I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all," she wrote at the time. "Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

GloRilla Family Drama

In response to Victoria's accusations, GloRilla went live on Instagram to do some exposing of her own. According to her, Victoria has wronged her in the past by allegedly trying to shoot her, putting her in jail for a week, and more.