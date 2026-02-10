GloRilla Alleges Her Sister Once Tried To Shoot Her

BY Caroline Fisher
GloRilla Alleges Sister Tried To Shoot Her
GloRilla performs during the Hot Girl Summer Tour stop at FedExForum in Memphis, Tenn., on Thursday, May 30, 2024. Chris Day / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Recently, GloRilla's sister Victoria took to social media to accuse her of neglecting their family financially.

GloRilla may have made a name for herself in the world of hip-hop, but unfortunately, it looks like her success has resulted in some family drama. Earlier this month, for example, her sister Victoria Woods hopped online to put her on blast. She alleges that the femcee has refused to help her family members out financially, and accuses her of prioritizing friends over her own blood.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on adn I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all," Victoria wrote. "Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

Shortly after all of this, Glo took to social media to fire back. At first, she unveiled a series of text messages she received from her mother. In them, her mother expressed gratitude for her daughter's support over the years.

Read More: Tory Lanez Gifts GloRilla's Estranged Sister The $2,500 She Needed

GloRilla Family Drama

Now, she's coming to her own defense yet again, this time reflecting on the way her sister treated her when they were younger. On Facebook Live, she accused Victoria of trying to shoot her, putting her in jail for a week, and more.

“I ain’t gone talk about half the stuff you did, just leave it alone,” she declared, as seen in a clip shared by Live Bitez. “You doing you right now, keep doing you, [but] keep my family out of it, [and] keep me out of it…My people [that] I f*ck wit, they straight.”

Glo went on to call her parents to set the record straight. Her father said that while he loves all of his kids, he disagrees with Victoria's decision to call her sister out, claiming “she needs her a** whooped." He added that the "TGIF" performer has spoiled him with cars, trips, and more. Her mom agreed, noting how she chose to work at FedEx despite not needing to.

Read More: GloRilla's Sister Blasts Finesse2tymes While Glo Continues To Troll Her

