GloRilla Alleges Her Sister Once Tried To Shoot Her

GloRilla may have made a name for herself in the world of hip-hop, but unfortunately, it looks like her success has resulted in some family drama. Earlier this month, for example, her sister Victoria Woods hopped online to put her on blast. She alleges that the femcee has refused to help her family members out financially, and accuses her of prioritizing friends over her own blood.

"Yall think she this upright a*s person when she really not ain't fwu since she got on adn I'm constantly getting acknowledgment for being her sister and she ain't fwu at all," Victoria wrote. "Gloria Woods call my bluff it's been 4years why the media haven't seen your siblings? And don't say cause you protecting us cause we still in Memphis it's cause you talk about our struggles and you don't fwu!!!! na let's clock it."

Shortly after all of this, Glo took to social media to fire back. At first, she unveiled a series of text messages she received from her mother. In them, her mother expressed gratitude for her daughter's support over the years.

GloRilla Family Drama

Now, she's coming to her own defense yet again, this time reflecting on the way her sister treated her when they were younger. On Facebook Live, she accused Victoria of trying to shoot her, putting her in jail for a week, and more.

“I ain’t gone talk about half the stuff you did, just leave it alone,” she declared, as seen in a clip shared by Live Bitez. “You doing you right now, keep doing you, [but] keep my family out of it, [and] keep me out of it…My people [that] I f*ck wit, they straight.”