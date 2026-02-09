GloRilla's estranged sister, Scar Face, says that Tory Lanez gifted her $2,500 when her sister refused to help her out financially. Taking to Facebook on Friday, she shared a pair of screenshots of an alleged direct message exchange between them in which Lanez agreed to send her the money.

"If you're really f**ked up and really tripping about $2500...I'll send it to u gang," his message reads. "I kno how it feels to not sh*t while needing it..I hope god blesses u....lmk." From there, she posted a screenshot of herself receiving an Apple Pay text containing the funds.

"He didn’t want me to post this but ya boy heard about the situation all the way in jail," Scar Face captioned the post. "Tory Lanez thank you. And another thang Torylanez is the best artist of all time."

Who Is GloRilla's Sister?

GloRilla's sister goes by the name Scar Face, and she's called the rapper out several times as of late. Speaking with TMZ, earlier this month, Scar Face complained that GloRilla has allegedly been neglecting their family financially. "She got an obligation to share the wealth. We sat here and we struggled together," she told the outlet. "Is them friends obligated? She doing everything for them."

Several celebrities have weighed in on the feud in recent days. Finesse2tymes came to GloRilla's defense, arguing in a video on social media that Scar Face isn't famous enough for a platform. "You ain’t did what you was supposed to did to be somebody," he remarked. "B***h, you ain’t no singing b***h, ain’t no rapping b***h, ain’t no motherf***ing dancing b***h… It’s just that simple, man. You don’t go to the internet and talk about your folk like that ’cause you ain’t got no motherf***ing hustle. Get up off your a**! Go sell some a**…"