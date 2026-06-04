Adam22 Makes A Mockery Of Lena The Plug's Divorce Filing

BY Alexander Cole
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2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Lena The Plug has filed for divorce from Adam22, and now, the infamous No Jumper founder is speaking out about it.

On Wednesday evening, TMZ reported that Lena The Plug had filed for divorce from Adam22. An official reason behind the divorce was not given. However, the OnlyFans model accused Adam of withholding their finances from her.

Overall, this news came as a bit of a surprise. The couple had recently been going viral thanks to a VladTV interview. Furthermore, despite their escapades, the two seemed to be on solid ground. They even have a five-year-old child, although Lena is currently looking for full custody.

In the aftermath of this news hitting the timeline, many were wondering how Adam would react. Would he make a video and explain what's going on? Or would he simply lie low and not say a word? Well, in the end, he chose a third option, which was to make a mockery of the whole thing.

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Adam22 Is Not Worried

“All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car," Adam wrote on his Instagram story. From there, he posted another story with the one-word caption, "FREEDOM." He has yet to release an official statement on the matter. However, these Instagram stories certainly give us a good sense of where his head is at right now.

Adam and Lena have grown a media empire with Plug Talk. The concept of the show is simple. They bring on an adult film star for an interview, and then they film explicit content with that same star. This has brought in loads of cash, with Adam admitting that the OnlyFans empire brings in more than No Jumper.

This is still a developing story, and we imagine more details will materialize in the coming days.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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