Adam22 Makes A Mockery Of Lena The Plug's Divorce Filing

On Wednesday evening, TMZ reported that Lena The Plug had filed for divorce from Adam22. An official reason behind the divorce was not given. However, the OnlyFans model accused Adam of withholding their finances from her.

Overall, this news came as a bit of a surprise. The couple had recently been going viral thanks to a VladTV interview. Furthermore, despite their escapades, the two seemed to be on solid ground. They even have a five-year-old child, although Lena is currently looking for full custody.

In the aftermath of this news hitting the timeline, many were wondering how Adam would react. Would he make a video and explain what's going on? Or would he simply lie low and not say a word? Well, in the end, he chose a third option, which was to make a mockery of the whole thing.

Adam22 Is Not Worried

“All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car," Adam wrote on his Instagram story. From there, he posted another story with the one-word caption, "FREEDOM." He has yet to release an official statement on the matter. However, these Instagram stories certainly give us a good sense of where his head is at right now.

Adam and Lena have grown a media empire with Plug Talk. The concept of the show is simple. They bring on an adult film star for an interview, and then they film explicit content with that same star. This has brought in loads of cash, with Adam admitting that the OnlyFans empire brings in more than No Jumper.