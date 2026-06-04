Lena The Plug Seemingly Accuses Adam22 Of Financial Abuse

BY Alexander Cole
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Creators Inc NYE 2024
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Adam22 and Lena The Plug attend Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Lena The Plug stunned the internet on Wednesday evening when it was revealed that she filed for divorce from Adam22.

Lena The Plug and Adam22 have officially split up. According to a report from TMZ, Lena filed for divorce from Adam after separating back on April 15. This news came as a massive surprise to fans, especially since they were promoting their Plug Talk podcast together just a couple of days ago.

In the divorce filing, Lena made it clear that she is looking for both physical and legal custody of their five-year-old daughter. Furthermore, there were some accusations of financial abuse implied in the filing.

For instance, Lena The Plug claims her only income right now is $3,000 per month in spousal support. Additionally, she claims not to have access to their finances. Despite building an OnlyFans empire with Adam, she alleges that the financial picture has been kept from her, and she lacks access to the money.

"I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates," Lena wrote in her complaint.

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Adam22 & Lena The Plug Divorce

Lena The Plug also has her own OnlyFans account, and over the years, it has become quite successful. Based on Lena's divorce filing, it appears she doesn't have access to the income it generates. This is a major allegation and generates further questions about the couple's financial picture.

Whatever the case may be, Adam22 doesn't seem to be all that worried about the situation. On his Instagram story, Adam wrote, “All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car." He also followed this up by saying, "FREEDOM."

Needless to say, the man is a bit of a troll, and he is using this as an opportunity to make some jokes. Over the coming days, we will be sure to keep you updated on any new developments.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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