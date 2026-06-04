Lena The Plug Seemingly Accuses Adam22 Of Financial Abuse

Lena The Plug and Adam22 have officially split up. According to a report from TMZ, Lena filed for divorce from Adam after separating back on April 15. This news came as a massive surprise to fans, especially since they were promoting their Plug Talk podcast together just a couple of days ago.

In the divorce filing, Lena made it clear that she is looking for both physical and legal custody of their five-year-old daughter. Furthermore, there were some accusations of financial abuse implied in the filing.

For instance, Lena The Plug claims her only income right now is $3,000 per month in spousal support. Additionally, she claims not to have access to their finances. Despite building an OnlyFans empire with Adam, she alleges that the financial picture has been kept from her, and she lacks access to the money.

"I have no access to any financial resources in this marriage or actual financial information, so all amounts entered are estimates," Lena wrote in her complaint.

Adam22 & Lena The Plug Divorce

Lena The Plug also has her own OnlyFans account, and over the years, it has become quite successful. Based on Lena's divorce filing, it appears she doesn't have access to the income it generates. This is a major allegation and generates further questions about the couple's financial picture.

Whatever the case may be, Adam22 doesn't seem to be all that worried about the situation. On his Instagram story, Adam wrote, “All black women who want to date me please DM me I will buy you a car." He also followed this up by saying, "FREEDOM."