Sauce Walka Clowns Adam22 After Lena The Plug Divorce Filing

Sauce Walka has been having himself a week to forget. It all started with the allegations from the mother of his child. If you remember, there was alleged leaked audio of Sauce Walka threatening Drake for being involved with his BM. It was also alleged that Sauce Walka destroyed a Maybach that Drizzy had gifted her.

Subsequently, Sauce Walka went off on the likes of Drake and Adam22 on Wednesday. He even dropped a song called "Baby Mama Drama" to make light of the situation.

On Wednesday night, Sauce Walka finally took a win as it was revealed that Lena The Plug had filed for divorce from Adam22. Given their current beef, you can imagine that Sauce was elated. He was even quick to make an Instagram post about it.

"Oh my sauce," he wrote. "Oh wow Adam22, u need some help? Once again, we win. The Playaz take the W. Lena is officially joining the black congregation."

Sauce Walka Weighs In

Adam22 and Lena The Plug got married back in 2023, but had been together since 2017. They had built an OnlyFans empire together with Plug Talk, and as of just a few days ago, were promoting their show.

In Lena The Plug's divorce filing, it was not made clear why she filed for divorce. However, she did say that she had no access to their finances. Furthermore, she was seeking full legal and physical custody of their daughter.