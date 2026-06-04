Sauce Walka Clowns Adam22 After Lena The Plug Divorce Filing

BY Alexander Cole
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 19: Sauce Walkaattends KANNAFEST With Styles P &amp; YG Marley 420 Countdown on April 19, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)
Sauce Walka has been in the news quite a bit this week, and on Wednesday, he decided to get in on the Adam22 and Lena The Plug divorce.

Sauce Walka has been having himself a week to forget. It all started with the allegations from the mother of his child. If you remember, there was alleged leaked audio of Sauce Walka threatening Drake for being involved with his BM. It was also alleged that Sauce Walka destroyed a Maybach that Drizzy had gifted her.

Subsequently, Sauce Walka went off on the likes of Drake and Adam22 on Wednesday. He even dropped a song called "Baby Mama Drama" to make light of the situation.

On Wednesday night, Sauce Walka finally took a win as it was revealed that Lena The Plug had filed for divorce from Adam22. Given their current beef, you can imagine that Sauce was elated. He was even quick to make an Instagram post about it.

"Oh my sauce," he wrote. "Oh wow Adam22, u need some help? Once again, we win. The Playaz take the W. Lena is officially joining the black congregation."

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Sauce Walka Weighs In
Screenshot 2026-06-04 093337

Adam22 and Lena The Plug got married back in 2023, but had been together since 2017. They had built an OnlyFans empire together with Plug Talk, and as of just a few days ago, were promoting their show.

In Lena The Plug's divorce filing, it was not made clear why she filed for divorce. However, she did say that she had no access to their finances. Furthermore, she was seeking full legal and physical custody of their daughter.

Whether or not the two are able to reconcile is something that still remains to be seen. However, in the interim, it is not a surprise that Sauce Walka would want to clown on the situation, and get his jokes in.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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