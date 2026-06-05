Adam22 & Sauce Walka’s BM Link-Up Amid Divorce Rumors & Drake Drama 

BY Aron A.
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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 09: Adam22 attends French Montana's Birthday Celebration at Private Residence on November 09, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Andrew J Cunningham/Getty Images)
Leave it to Adam22 to make a messy situation messier.

Although we have been blessed with some great music this week, the major headlines largely relate to Sauce Walka. If you don’t know, the Houston rapper’s feud with Drake reached a boiling point after the mother of Sauce’s child, Kylie Lossen, was revealed to be dealing with the Canadian rapper. This reportedly included Drake purchasing a Maybach for her. 

The beef, however, centered around Adam22 and Wack100’s conversation on Sauce Walka and Drake’s supposed conflict over Lossen. Sauce ended up calling out Adam22, as well, and that only caused the No Jumper founder to fire back in his own way. 

“When one door closes, another one opens,” he captioned his latest Instagram post, a photo of himself posing on set with Lossen, who’s subtly rocking some OVO merch. 

It seems inevitable that a tell-all interview will come out of this, but it also comes at a particularly interesting time for Adam22. The podcast host made headlines earlier this week after reports emerged that his wife, Lena The Plug, filed for divorce and asked the court for legal custody of their child. 

Read More: JAŸ-Z Proves We Need To Retire The Idea Of OG Rappers Being "Washed Up"

Did Lena The Plug File For Divorce From Adam22?

It turns out that she didn’t actually file for divorce after all, and the entire thing was a hoax. After Lena and Adam22 joked about it on social media, she later issued a statement that debunked the false headlines, revealing that a stalker actually filed it on her behalf. 

“About a month ago, I opened my mailbox and discovered that someone had been repeatedly attempting to file for divorce on my behalf using forged signatures. It was incredibly unsettling,” she wrote on Instagram. “I became even more concerned when I realized the name on the filing matched the same person who had previously requested multiple wellness checks on me. Based on guidance from law enforcement, I filed a police report for identity theft.”

She revealed that it didn’t actually stop anything from happening and that the filing was eventually accepted. “For anyone wondering: I am not getting divorced. I love my husband, and I love our life together,” she continued. “My genuine belief is that the person responsible thinks they are helping me because they have been misled by someone online pretending to be me. This situation is RIDICULOUS and I can’t believe it’s real life.”

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

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About The Author
Aron A.
Aron A. is a features editor for HotNewHipHop. Beginning his tenure at HotNewHipHop in July 2017, he has comprehensively documented the biggest stories in the culture over the past few years. Throughout his time, Aron’s helped introduce a number of buzzing up-and-coming artists to our audience, identifying regional trends and highlighting hip-hop from across the globe. As a Canadian-based music journalist, he has also made a concerted effort to put spotlights on artists hailing from North of the border as part of Rise &amp; Grind, the weekly interview series that he created and launched in 2021. Aron also broke a number of stories through his extensive interviews with beloved figures in the culture. These include industry vets (Quality Control co-founder Kevin "Coach K" Lee, Wayno Clark), definitive producers (DJ Paul, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven), cultural disruptors (Soulja Boy), lyrical heavyweights (Pusha T, Styles P, Danny Brown), cultural pioneers (Dapper Dan, Big Daddy Kane), and the next generation of stars (Lil Durk, Latto, Fivio Foreign, Denzel Curry). Aron also penned cover stories with the likes of Rick Ross, Central Cee, Moneybagg Yo, Vince Staples, and Bobby Shmurda.
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