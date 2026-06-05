Adam22 & Sauce Walka’s BM Link-Up Amid Divorce Rumors & Drake Drama 

Although we have been blessed with some great music this week, the major headlines largely relate to Sauce Walka. If you don’t know, the Houston rapper’s feud with Drake reached a boiling point after the mother of Sauce’s child, Kylie Lossen, was revealed to be dealing with the Canadian rapper. This reportedly included Drake purchasing a Maybach for her.

The beef, however, centered around Adam22 and Wack100’s conversation on Sauce Walka and Drake’s supposed conflict over Lossen. Sauce ended up calling out Adam22, as well, and that only caused the No Jumper founder to fire back in his own way.

“When one door closes, another one opens,” he captioned his latest Instagram post, a photo of himself posing on set with Lossen, who’s subtly rocking some OVO merch.

It seems inevitable that a tell-all interview will come out of this, but it also comes at a particularly interesting time for Adam22. The podcast host made headlines earlier this week after reports emerged that his wife, Lena The Plug, filed for divorce and asked the court for legal custody of their child.

Did Lena The Plug File For Divorce From Adam22?

It turns out that she didn’t actually file for divorce after all, and the entire thing was a hoax. After Lena and Adam22 joked about it on social media, she later issued a statement that debunked the false headlines, revealing that a stalker actually filed it on her behalf.

“About a month ago, I opened my mailbox and discovered that someone had been repeatedly attempting to file for divorce on my behalf using forged signatures. It was incredibly unsettling,” she wrote on Instagram. “I became even more concerned when I realized the name on the filing matched the same person who had previously requested multiple wellness checks on me. Based on guidance from law enforcement, I filed a police report for identity theft.”