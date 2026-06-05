Lena The Plug Reveals Stalker Fabricated Divorce Filing From Adam22

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
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Lena The Plug Stalker Fabricated Divorce Adam22
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Lena The Plug attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Lena The Plug affirmed she loves her husband Adam22 deeply and now has to correct the fake divorce filing in court.

Lena The Plug and Adam22's marriage has always been under scrutiny. Their exploits in the worlds of adult content and social media often cause controversy, whether it's cuckolding conversations or more serious interpersonal drama. In the case of the latter, reports of Lena filing for divorce from Adam took the Internet by storm for a second. But it turns out they are not splitting up at all.

The actress took to her Instagram page to share a video responding to the ordeal. According to her, a mysterious and publicly unknown stalker filed for divorce on her behalf using forged signatures.

In the video, Lena commented on how wild this situation is and how incorrectly filed paperwork arrived at her house in March and April of this year. However, there is now an official case number, so the stalker figured out how to formally file. The Plug also claimed she knows who the person is because their name is on the check that arrived at her home.

While speaking on the TMZ report about the filing, she denied claims about filing it, let alone on her birthday as reports claimed. That day, Lena said she was shopping with her husband and their daughter, not at a courthouse. Also, she denied reports of her receiving meager spousal support and not having access to the couple's finances. "We're both breadwinners, but I make more most of the time and I have access to all my finances," Lena The Plug remarked.

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Lena The Plug Denies Divorce

Finally, she spoke on how some folks reacted glowingly to this fake filing, feeling vindicated by their past criticisms of the couple. Lena said she called the courthouse to figure out how to undo this, and theorized that the stalker is under false pretenses of helping Lena thanks to another person pretending to be her online. The Plug also claimed the same person who fabricated the divorce filing had the cops perform a wellness check on her multiple times. "10 years strong, we're still going," the actress expressed.

She also wrote in her caption about having filed a police report for identity theft and now having to hire an attorney to reverse this legal fabrication.

"I am not getting divorced. I love my husband, and I love our life together," Lena The Plug wrote concerning Adam22.

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About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
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