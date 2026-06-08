LAPD Investigating Lena The Plug Identity Theft, Fake Divorce

The big question surrounding the viral news involving Lena The Plug and her husband, Adam22, is whether or not they faked a recent divorce filing for clout. Last week, news broke that the NoJumper founder and his adult film star partner were splitting, a surprise to their longtime followers and fans. After days of speculation, Lena resurfaced with a video, claiming that neither she nor her husband was seeking a divorce.
Instead, she suggested that she had a stalker who forged signatures on documents, and that the divorce filing wasn't valid. Lena denied allegations that it was all "a publicity stunt." However, she did call it a "weird situation" brought upon by a "crazy psycho stalker fan." Later, Adam22 doubled down on her sentiments, sharing a simple social media post in which he said he would never turn his back on his wife.
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Authorities Are Looking Into The Case
According to TMZ's latest report, the Los Angeles Police Department has stepped in. Their law enforcement sources reportedly told the outlet that Lena contacted the police on May 6 to report forgery and identity theft. Although news of the alleged divorce didn't break until June 1, it had apparently been something Lena and Adam were already aware of at least a month earlier.
Further, Lena revealed that she believes the man is being catfished, but he thinks he's in a romantic relationship with her. Moreover, she said that the unnamed man had even called the authorities to perform wellness checks on her because he thought she was being abused. Lena denies all allegations that Adam is mistreating her and hopes to get this resolved sooner rather than later.