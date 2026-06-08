LAPD Investigating Lena The Plug Identity Theft, Fake Divorce

After claiming reports of their pending divorce were false, Lena The Plug has asked authorities to step in to stop an alleged stalker.

Further, Lena revealed that she believes the man is being catfished, but he thinks he's in a romantic relationship with her. Moreover, she said that the unnamed man had even called the authorities to perform wellness checks on her because he thought she was being abused. Lena denies all allegations that Adam is mistreating her and hopes to get this resolved sooner rather than later.

Instead, she suggested that she had a stalker who forged signatures on documents, and that the divorce filing wasn't valid. Lena denied allegations that it was all "a publicity stunt." However, she did call it a "weird situation" brought upon by a "crazy psycho stalker fan." Later, Adam22 doubled down on her sentiments, sharing a simple social media post in which he said he would never turn his back on his wife.

The big question surrounding the viral news involving Lena The Plug and her husband, Adam22 , is whether or not they faked a recent divorce filing for clout. Last week, news broke that the NoJumper founder and his adult film star partner were splitting, a surprise to their longtime followers and fans. After days of speculation, Lena resurfaced with a video, claiming that neither she nor her husband was seeking a divorce.

About The Author

Since 2019, Erika Marie has worked as a journalist for HotNewHipHop, covering music, film, television, art, fashion, politics, and all things regarding entertainment. With 20 years in the industry under her belt, Erika Marie moved from a writer on the graveyard shift at HNHH to becoming the Co-Head of Original Content. She has had the pleasure of sitting down with artists and personalities like DJ Jazzy Jeff, Salt ’N Pepa, Nick Cannon, Rah Digga, Rakim, Rapsody, Ari Lennox, Jacquees, Roxanne Shante, Yo-Yo, Sean Paul, Raven Symoné, Queen Naija, Ryan Destiny, DreamDoll, DaniLeigh, Sean Kingston, Reginae Carter, Jason Lee, Kamaiyah, Rome Flynn, Zonnique, Fantasia, and Just Blaze—just to name a few. In addition to one-on-one chats with influential public figures, Erika Marie also covers content connected to the culture. She’s attended and covered the BET Awards as well as private listening parties, the Rolling Loud festival, and other events that emphasize established and rising talents. Detroit-born and Long Beach (CA)-raised, Erika Marie has eclectic music taste that often helps direct the interests she focuses on here at HNHH. She finds it necessary to report on cultural conversations with respect and honor those on the mic and the hardworking teams that help get them there. Moreover, as an advocate for women, Erika Marie pays particular attention to the impact of femcees. She sits down with rising rappers for HNHH—like Big Jade, Kali, Rubi Rose, Armani Caesar, and Amy Luciani—to gain their perspectives on a fast-paced industry.