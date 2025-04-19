Adam22's Wife Lena The Plug Reveals Pregnancy And Fans Mercilessly React

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 1.6K Views
Adam22 Wife Lena The Plug Pregnancy Viral News
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 31: Lena The Plug attends Creators Inc NYE 2024 on December 31, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Creators Inc.)
Adam22 and Lena The Plug have been very open about their relationship dynamic, but that hasn't stopped folks' mean-spirited clowning.

Adam22 is going through some financial strife at No Jumper right now, but at least his wife Lena The Plug is still doing well. In fact, she recently revealed to fans she's entering a massive journey right now, as she unveiled her IVF pregnancy to the world.

As caught by @FearedBuck on Twitter, it seems like Lena posted the announcement to her Snapchat page or another form of social media, indicating this big life step via in vitro fertilization. For those unaware, IVF is a medical process which is an alternative to the traditional method of penetrative insemination, instead combining an egg with sperm in glass to transfer it into a uterus later.

However, one thing Lena The Plug did not detail was the father's identity, and the jokes about Adam22 ensued quickly. If you didn't know, this couple does adult content together and with other people, and a particularly viral scene with actor Jason Luv turned their relationship into a massive headline and joke on the Internet.

Do Adam22 & Lena The Plug Have Kids?

Regardless of what you think about these career moves and dynamics, we're happy for Lena and wish her the best on this journey. We wonder what Adam might have to say about it, and we're sure whatever his statement on it is will cause a lot of headlines.

Still, to clarify, this would not be Lena's first child. Lena The Plug and Adam22 have a daughter, which they welcomed into the world back in November of 2020. While the identity of the father is technically unclear as of right now, we presume they will raise this child together in any case, but let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Meanwhile, Adam22 recently had to address a big fight outside the No Jumper studios which went viral online for how folks stripped a man. He told DJ Vlad he had no prior knowledge of it, and expressed frustration with Wack 100 for not taking it super seriously despite his alleged involvement.

So these two celebrities have a lot of narratives and social media antics to handle, but hopefully they don't get in the way of this life update.

