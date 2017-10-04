IVF
- TVMarlon Wayans Responds To Kravis' Semen Drinking Advice: "I'm Using This For Evil"This week's episode of "The Kardashians" revealed that a doctor encouraged the eldest sister to drink her man's cum four times a week.By Hayley Hynes
- TVKourtney Kardashian Says Fertility Doctor Suggested She Drink Travis Barker's Semen 4x/WeekKourtney shares three children with her ex, Scott Disick while Travis is a father of two.By Hayley Hynes
- GramK. Michelle Stresses While Continuing IVF During COVID-19 PandemicK. Michelle hasn't ceased in her quest to have a child with her partner, Dr. Kastan Sims, and the singer shared her struggles on Instagram.By Erika Marie
- MusicKandi Burruss Was Expecting Twins Via Surrogate But One Baby Passed AwayThe Xscape singer also talks about the bittersweet experience of watching someone else carry her child.By Erika Marie
- SocietyNew Mother Sues Fertility Clinic After Giving Birth To Twins From 2 Different FamiliesThe Asian mother realized something was off when her babies didn't share her race.By hnhh
- RelationshipsKim Kardashian Wanted Kanye West's Sperm In Case They Broke UpThe solution: artificial insemination. By Zaynab
- EntertainmentGabrielle Union & Dwayne Wade Have "Had Eight Or Nine Miscarriages"Gabrielle Union opens up about what hurts the most.By Chantilly Post