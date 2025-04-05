Joe Budden Mocks Adam22 After He Reveals “No Jumper” Is Broke

Earlier this week, Adam22 took to YouTube to announce that No Jumper will be undergoing some serious structural changes, including lay-offs. According to him, this is due to a couple of "major Ls" the company has taken in recent months. "First we lost the No Jumper Instagram," he explained. "After almost 10 years of building it up and essentially no strikes on our account we got taken down one day and we still have absolutely no idea why."

Aside from laying off various employees and closing the No Jumper store in Los Angeles, the podcast crew will be selling their warehouse and moving to a smaller workspace. "To be honest, aside from the lay-offs, I’m pretty happy about all those changes," Adam said. "I’ve realized that I should have paid more attention to DJ Vlad and kept my overhead as low as possible, particularly in terms of staff and location. I’m confident that once we get the building sold, we will be in a pretty solid financial position again as a business." He went on to discuss the workplace misconduct lawsuit filed against No Jumper by former employee Yuriy. He claimed it will cost them "hundreds of thousands of dollars."

Joe Budden & Adam22

During a recent episode of his podcast, Joe Budden weighed in on all of this, revealing that he's not surprised. He questioned why Adam ever thought No Jumper would be able to make the money it did during the pandemic. He even mocked him over some of his past remarks. Back in 2024, Adam fired back after Budden suggested his business was in bad shape.