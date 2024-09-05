Adam22 Clowns Joe Budden's Rap Career In No Jumper Cypher: Watch

Budden laughed the whole thing off.

Adam22 is a podcaster by trade and a clout chaser by instinct. He knows what will generate views, and has been immensely successful at doing so. His approach has garnered criticism from other huge names in the rap podcast space, however. Joe Budden being chief among them. Adam22 and Budden do not get along, and the former decided to address their tension during the new No Jumper Cypher. Not only does Adam poke fun at Budden's podcasting career, but he tears down his rap achievements as well.

It's worth noting that Adam22 raps part of his "verse" with a flower beanie on his head. This is not to be taken seriously, and everybody involved knows it. Still, the podcaster gets his shots off. "Pump It Up the last time I heard Joe rap," Adam22 spits. "That old a*s throwback finally got its Gold plaque… yall is only podcasting cause you got no other option." He also throws in a dig about his podcasting ops being bums and "unable to eat at Sizzler." Again, not a wordsmith by any means. Adam22 put out the verse knowing it would elicit attention from the hip hop community. And sure enough, it did.

Joe Budden Responded To Adam22's Bars With Laughter

Joe Budden responded to the No Jumper Cypher shortly after its release. He took it about as well as one could, which is to say, he laughed it off. "Lol… Adam aside, it's tough out here for a lot of folks," he wrote. "Do everything you can." Budden's comments align with previous criticisms that he's made about Adam and his approach to the culture as a whole. Budden feels as though Adam22 exploits hip hop for his own benefit without paying mind to the young artists he exploits. We'd list out the conflicts that the two men have had over the years, but we'd be need about 10,000 more words. It seems like they get on each other's nerves every few months.