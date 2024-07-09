Kodak Black Calls Out Adam22 For Asking About His Drug Use: Watch

Kodak didn't appreciate the pestering.

Kodak Black appeared on a July 8 episode of the No Jumper podcast. The conversation between the rapper and host Adam22 was cordial for the most part, but things took an awkward turn when the latter insisted on discussing drug use. Adam22 told an anecdote about interviewing a rapper who was high, and then urged Kodak Black to shed light on how often he does drugs. Kodak did not appreciate being called out. He called out the podcast host and even mentioned his wife.

The confrontation started innocently enough. Adam22 asked if they could "settle" once and for all if Kodak Black is a habitual drug user. The rapper did not take the bait. Kodak explained that he doesn't recall the instances in which he was on illegal substances. He tried to change the subject, and Adam22 pushed again. "Usually, if you get loaded," the podcast host noted. "It'll last a good two hours, right?" Things came to a halt there. "I ain't come up here for you to be playing detective," Kodak Black stated. Adam22 tried to walk back the questioning by claiming that him and Kodak had talked about it off mic.

Kodak Black Tried To Avoid Adam22's Questions

Kodak became frustrated. In fact, he made reference to Adam22's wife, Lena the Plug. "I ain't trying to exploit your bullsh*t," Kodak Black added. "I ain't even come up here and talked about your wife or non. Cuse I don't know her and I don't know you." Adam22 makes a joke to diffuse the situation, but it's clear things never fully get back on track. The podcast host didn't even attempt to hide the confrontation. He uploaded the clip to YouTube with a clickbait title.