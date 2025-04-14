Adam22 Breaks Down The Infamous No Jumper Fight That Led To A Man Being Stripped

While No Jumper is going through financial strife, earlier narratives attached to the Adam22-led brand continue to spark a lot of conversation. You may recall an infamous brawl outside of the platform's offices in which two men received a thorough beating, with folks even stripping one man. Adam recently addressed the matter again during his recent interview with DJ Vlad on VladTV. He explained how he ran into two men after leaving Wack 100, Luce Cannon, and others at the studio to go see his daughter. After the podcaster left, an employee sent him a video of the brawl, and the whole thing was out the next afternoon.

Upon hearing this news, Adam22 called Wack 100 to explain, as the two men claimed they were there to see him. He isn't exactly clear on why this happened, as the two individuals could've allegedly been from another neighborhood or were trying to strike a business deal. Adam lamented the whole situation, though, not just because it was outside his business, but because Luce Cannon could've avoided liability if his crew didn't post the video. He also addressed the criminal complaint over this situation and expressed skepticism over the two men's claim that folks robbed them of $5,000.

Adam22 Connection To Big U

Afterwards, Adam explained how stripping is more of a normal occurrence than many people like DJ Vlad believe. Finally, Adam22 denied his involvement in the whole thing, as he wasn't even there, he didn't summon the two men, and he had no prior knowledge. Wack 100 gave a similar explanation, denying he was present when the brawl actually ensued. However, it seems like he doesn't feel any type of way about what went down, which was a point of controversy for the No Jumper host.

Elsewhere, both Wack 100 and his frequent debate opponent are dealing with the fallout of a sprawling RICO case. Adam22 recently addressed the Big U situation as well, since police visited him to see a cease and desist Eugene Henley had sent No Jumper over podcast comments. We will see whether or not we get more explanations for these debacles moving forward.