Adam22 and Lena The Plug have been together for almost a decade and have been married for three years. They even have a five-year-old child together, further solidifying their commitment to one another.

Last week, however, a divorce was filed with Lena's name on it. This led to widespread confusion and discourse on social media. Many assumed it was real until DJ Akademiks suggested it might be fake, or perhaps a stalker.

Lena The Plug eventually came out and confirmed as much, saying that a crazy stalker was behind the filing. This subsequently led to some accusations that perhaps the couple faked their own divorce, and that they were the ones behind it.

Over the weekend, Adam22 responded to those claims. He revealed that it was, indeed, a stalker who filed the claim. They had nothing to do with it. However, they did take advantage of the situation by pretending it was real for a couple of days. For them, the ensuing promo was worth it.

Adam22 Gives His Take

Image via Twitter

"We didn’t fake a divorce," Adam22 explained. "I was at work with Lena when I got this text. She knew it had to be this crazy stalker filing the paperwork with forged signatures right away. She wanted to debunk it immediately but said we should let it ride and get a ton of free promo for a couple days first."

Needless to say, this is yet another internet hoax that will have you wondering if anything you read is real. One also has to wonder what the motivations would be for a stalker to do such a thing.