Adam22 Reveals Whether Or Not He And Lena The Plug Faked Their Divorce

BY Alexander Cole
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2023 Adult Video News Awards - Arrivals
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - JANUARY 07: Adam22 (L) and Lena the Plug attend the 2023 Adult Video News Awards at Resorts World Las Vegas on January 07, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
Last week, Lena The Plug allegedly filed for divorce from Adam22, although things took a turn when it was revealed to be fake.

Adam22 and Lena The Plug have been together for almost a decade and have been married for three years. They even have a five-year-old child together, further solidifying their commitment to one another.

Last week, however, a divorce was filed with Lena's name on it. This led to widespread confusion and discourse on social media. Many assumed it was real until DJ Akademiks suggested it might be fake, or perhaps a stalker.

Lena The Plug eventually came out and confirmed as much, saying that a crazy stalker was behind the filing. This subsequently led to some accusations that perhaps the couple faked their own divorce, and that they were the ones behind it.

Over the weekend, Adam22 responded to those claims. He revealed that it was, indeed, a stalker who filed the claim. They had nothing to do with it. However, they did take advantage of the situation by pretending it was real for a couple of days. For them, the ensuing promo was worth it.

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Adam22 Gives His Take
Screenshot 2026-06-08 084739
Image via Twitter

"We didn’t fake a divorce," Adam22 explained. "I was at work with Lena when I got this text. She knew it had to be this crazy stalker filing the paperwork with forged signatures right away. She wanted to debunk it immediately but said we should let it ride and get a ton of free promo for a couple days first."

Needless to say, this is yet another internet hoax that will have you wondering if anything you read is real. One also has to wonder what the motivations would be for a stalker to do such a thing.

Either way, Adam and Lena are still together. If you're one of the few people with stock in the relationship, then you should breathe a whole lot easier at night.

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About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
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