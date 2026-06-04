DJ Akademiks Believes Adam22 And Lena The Plug's Divorce Is Fake

Last night, reports came in that Lena The Plug had filed for divorce against Adam22. In the filing, it was alleged that Adam had all of the financial access and that she had none of it. Furthermore, it was said that Lena was receiving $3000 per month in spousal support. She was also looking for custody of her five-year-old daughter.

Ultimately, this has become a big story on the internet, although Adam and Lena's reputation as trolls has certainly clouded things. Some feel as though this is one big joke, or perhaps just a way to promote their next video.

DJ Akademiks, on the other hand, has a few theories as to what is going on. As he explained on stream, the way in which the divorce was filed is dubious. The email address links to some seedy Backpage websites, which goes against Lena's brand.

Furthermore, Akademiks finds it interesting that only one house is listed in the assets section. As Ak notes, Lena has told him directly that she owns multiple houses.

DJ Akademiks Is Convinced

Akademiks seems to think the only viable explanation here is that someone is stalking the couple and is trying to sow doubt. Ak also believes there is a scenario in which an employee filed this as some sort of promotional tool. Whatever the case may be, filing fake divorces is illegal, so one has to wonder what the motivation would be.

Despite these theories, Adam22 is still reacting to the divorce as if it is very much real. Of course, this could all just be a troll, but that is simply a theory...for now.

No matter what, it remains clear that Adam and Lena have the whole internet talking today, for better or for worse.