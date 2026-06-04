DJ Akademiks Believes Adam22 And Lena The Plug's Divorce Is Fake

BY Alexander Cole
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Culture's Most Influential Icons attend Complex's Inaugural List[ed] Event
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 24: DJ Akademiks attends Complex's inaugural List[ed] event at Zaytinya on October 24, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for Complex)
DJ Akademiks took to his stream last night, and made the case why the Lena The Plug and Adam22 divorce is fake.

Last night, reports came in that Lena The Plug had filed for divorce against Adam22. In the filing, it was alleged that Adam had all of the financial access and that she had none of it. Furthermore, it was said that Lena was receiving $3000 per month in spousal support. She was also looking for custody of her five-year-old daughter.

Ultimately, this has become a big story on the internet, although Adam and Lena's reputation as trolls has certainly clouded things. Some feel as though this is one big joke, or perhaps just a way to promote their next video.

DJ Akademiks, on the other hand, has a few theories as to what is going on. As he explained on stream, the way in which the divorce was filed is dubious. The email address links to some seedy Backpage websites, which goes against Lena's brand.

Furthermore, Akademiks finds it interesting that only one house is listed in the assets section. As Ak notes, Lena has told him directly that she owns multiple houses.

Read More: JAŸ-Z Already Warned Us: 2026 Is All Offense

DJ Akademiks Is Convinced

Akademiks seems to think the only viable explanation here is that someone is stalking the couple and is trying to sow doubt. Ak also believes there is a scenario in which an employee filed this as some sort of promotional tool. Whatever the case may be, filing fake divorces is illegal, so one has to wonder what the motivation would be.

Despite these theories, Adam22 is still reacting to the divorce as if it is very much real. Of course, this could all just be a troll, but that is simply a theory...for now.

No matter what, it remains clear that Adam and Lena have the whole internet talking today, for better or for worse.

Read More: Ranking Every Virgil Abloh Archive x Nike Collaboration

Add HNHH as a preferred source on Google
About The Author
Alexander Cole
Alexander Cole is the current editor-in-chief of HotNewHipHop. He started at HotNewHipHop back in 2018 where he began as a Sports and Sneakers writer. It was here where he began to hone his craft, putting his journalism degree from Concordia University in Montreal, Quebec, to good use. Since that time, he has documented some of the biggest stories in the hip-hop world. From the Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef to the disturbing allegations against Diddy, Alex has helped HotNewHipHop navigate large-scale stories as they happen. In 2021, he went to the Bahamas for the Big 3's Championship Game. It was here where he got to interview legendary figures like Ice Cube, Clyde Drexler, and Stephen Jackson. He has also interviewed other superstar athletes such as Antonio Brown, Damian Lillard, and Paul Pierce. This is in addition to conversations with social media provocateurs like Jake Paul, and younger respected artists like Kaycyy, Lil Tecca, and Jeleel!
Recommended Content
Creators Inc NYE 2024 Gossip Lena The Plug Seemingly Accuses Adam22 Of Financial Abuse
Drake's Till Death Do Us Part Rap Battle Event Antics Adam22 Addresses Lena The Plug Pregnancy Meme
Adam22 Wife Lena The Plug Pregnancy Viral News Pop Culture Adam22's Wife Lena The Plug Reveals Pregnancy And Fans Mercilessly React
Rolling Loud Fueled by West Coast Cure Los Angeles 2019 - Day 1 Viral Adam22 Attempts To Justify The Now-Infamous Lena The Plug & Jason Luv Scene
Comments 0