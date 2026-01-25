Adam22 & Lena The Plug Share Strange Clip Kissing Jason Luv Cutout In Bed

This happened after Lena The Plug's husband Adam22 lost a boxing match to Jason Luv, who had previously done adult content with Lena.

The strange saga of Adam22 and Lena The Plug continues, as the couple seem to have absolutely no problem with playing up their relationship dynamics for content and engagement. After Jason Luv beat Adam in just 73 seconds in their boxing match this weekend, the couple filmed a bizarre video of them kissing a cardboard cutout of the adult actor while in bed.

The No Jumper host posted the clip on his Twitter page with the caption, "So glad things are back to normal [crying-laughing emoji]." After a couple of smooches to Jason's cardboard self, the podcaster had a pretty interesting remark. "Baby, I missed him. Let's never fight again."

Unsurprisingly, this led to a lot of jokes, trolls, befuddled reactions, and collective groans from folks in the replies. Many of them feel like they're playing this situation up for clout, exposing themselves as only interested in attention and money, or can't admit that things aren't all peaches and cream.

On the other hand, everyone involved is probably happy to get their bags and take advantage of all the people online who went wild over this story. So it's a double-edged sword, at the very least.

Who Is Lena The Plug?

For those unaware, Lena The Plug (real name Lena Nersesian) is an adult actress who hosts the Plug Talk podcast with her husband Adam22. They host other adult entertainers for interviews.

A few years ago, she did her first solo scene with another man, Jason Luv, and another scene later on. This caused a lot of ruckus and animosity between Adam22, Jason Luv, and Lena The Plug, mostly because social media went wild with reactions calling Adam a "cuck" and instigating the two men to engage in beef.

They talked trash and traded jabs for a while, but this year, they chose to take it to a boxing ring. The jabs became punches, and Adam lost to Jason in just over a minute.

This cardboard cutout clip shows that Adam22 and Lena The Plug don't mind ridicule. Maybe it's best for everyone involved to not take this online drama too seriously, as they could stretch the gossip too thin if they go too hard.

