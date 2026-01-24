Blueface Wants To Fight Jason Luv To Get Revenge For Adam22

Adam22 and his wife Lena The Plug recently filmed an episode of their adult podcast with Jaidyn Alexis, whose former partner Blueface did not take a particular liking to. However, it seems like he still wants to support Adam concerning his beef with Jason Luv, as he had a wild reaction to their recent boxing match.

For those unaware, Luv beat the content creator in just about 60 seconds. Via Instagram, No Jumper caught the California rapper's reaction to some post-match remarks from the No Jumper host. "I want my boy Blueface to get my back fade," Adam expressed.

"Aye! I got you, bro," Blue told Adam. "I got you, n***a. I'm f***ing over Jason Luv. Dead homies. I got to have the back fade. You know I got the back fade."

Of course, this is pretty ironic considering Blueface, Adam22, and Lena The Plug's previous interactions. After teasing that he had to sleep with Lena now, they actually offered a chance, which he turned down out of respect for Adam. Now, the tables have turned, and we'll see if anything actually comes of this.

Why Did Adam22 Fight Jason Luv?

For those blissfully unaware, Adam22 and Jason Luv's fight has some wild context behind it. A few years ago, Lena teased her first adult tape with just one other man, excluding her husband. That was with Jason Luv, and they had a re-encounter later on. This led to a lot of fighting, trolling, and conflict between Adam and Jason, which eventually manifested into this very short boxing match.

Still, it doesn't seem like the interviewer and commentator is stressing out about it. "I got the girl so I’m still a winner!" he captioned a picture on Instagram of him and Lena at the fight. "Shout out to Jason, he did his thing and was the better man today. Should I fight again??? Shout out @rainbetcom, @brandriskpromotions and @adinross I had a blast!"

So it seems like the event went well, everyone got their bag, and social media can continue to fan the flames of these dynamics. Who knows what will happen next after this viral fight?