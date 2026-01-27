Adin Ross Reveals Massive Earnings From Adam22 & Jason Luv Fight

BY Cole Blake
Fanatics Fest NYC 2024
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 16: (L-R) Alex Pereira and Adin Ross attend the Fanatics Fest NYC 2024 at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)
Adam22 and Jason Luv finally faced off in a boxing match for Adin Ross' Brand Risk Promotions company amid their years-long feud.

Adin Ross says that he made $61,000 from the boxing match he put on between Adam22 and Jason Luv through his Brand Risk Promotions company. He showed off a breakdown of the total revenue during a recent livestream, as caught by LiveBitez. In doing so, he thanked his fans for their support of the event.

Adam22 and Justin Luv had been at odds for years before the fight, after the latter slept with the former's wife, Lena The Plug. Lena, who works in the adult film industry, filmed a scene with Luv the same year that she and Adam got married.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, earlier this month, Luv explained the backstory of their feud. "It's a little animosity, because you got to remember, I smashed his wife, and all the fans and people are saying all kinds of crazy things," Luv said. "So he feel like he got to regain his manhood, and I'm here to try to make sure that I still take it away. He can run if you want, but I will catch him, and he will be laying out on that mat at the end."

Adam22 & Jason Luv Fight Highlights

The fight kicked off with Jason Luv immediately unloading on Adam22. He fired off dozens of jabs on the podcaster without taking any in response. Those in attendance were in disbelief as the fight was over in about a minute.

Who Won The Adam22 & Jason Luv Fight?

In the end, Luv was declared the winner. Despite the result, he and Adam appear to be on good terms. Taking to Instagram, Adam shared a congratulatory message for him afterward. "I got the girl so I’m still a winner!" he captioned a picture of himself with his wife. "Shout out to Jason, he did his thing and was the better man today. Should I fight again??? Shout out @rainbetcom, @brandriskpromotions and @adinross I had a blast!"

