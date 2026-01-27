Adin Ross says that he made $61,000 from the boxing match he put on between Adam22 and Jason Luv through his Brand Risk Promotions company. He showed off a breakdown of the total revenue during a recent livestream, as caught by LiveBitez. In doing so, he thanked his fans for their support of the event.

Adam22 and Justin Luv had been at odds for years before the fight, after the latter slept with the former's wife, Lena The Plug. Lena, who works in the adult film industry, filmed a scene with Luv the same year that she and Adam got married.

Speaking with TMZ Sports, earlier this month, Luv explained the backstory of their feud. "It's a little animosity, because you got to remember, I smashed his wife, and all the fans and people are saying all kinds of crazy things," Luv said. "So he feel like he got to regain his manhood, and I'm here to try to make sure that I still take it away. He can run if you want, but I will catch him, and he will be laying out on that mat at the end."

Adam22 & Jason Luv Fight Highlights

The fight kicked off with Jason Luv immediately unloading on Adam22. He fired off dozens of jabs on the podcaster without taking any in response. Those in attendance were in disbelief as the fight was over in about a minute.

Who Won The Adam22 & Jason Luv Fight?